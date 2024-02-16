Sensex (    %)
                        
UK voters deliver double blow to Sunak, elect Labour lawmakers in polls

The hard-right Reform Party came third, putting more pressure on the Conservatives

Rishi Sunak, erasing pen

Photo: Reuters

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Voters in two districts in England delivered new blows to beleaguered Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, electing opposition-party lawmakers in seats that Sunak's Conservatives had held for years.
Labour Party candidate Dan Egan won the House of Commons seats of Kingswood in southwest England, and Labour's Gen Kitchen took Wellingborough in the country's center, results announced Friday showed. The Conservatives won both by large margins at the last national election in 2019.
The hard-right Reform Party came third, putting more pressure on the Conservatives.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said the results show people want change.
The results will likely worsen fears among Conservatives that, after 14 years in power, the party is heading for defeat when a national election is held in less than a year. The Tories consistently lag between 10 and 20 points behind Labour in opinion polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishi Sunak UK govt UK general election England Britain

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

