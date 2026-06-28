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Home / World News / Ukraine strikes two Russian oil refineries overnight, intensifying attacks

Ukraine strikes two Russian oil refineries overnight, intensifying attacks

Zelenskyy said the strikes on refineries in Krasnodar and Yaroslavl were part of efforts to weaken Russia's ability to sustain its war, as Kyiv steps up attacks on fuel infrastructure

russia, ukraine, russia ukraine war

Thick plumes of smoke with flames rise from an oil refinery following Ukrainian drone strike, in Moscow, Russia | Representative Image: Social media/via Reuters

Reuters KYIV
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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Ukraine hit two Russian oil refineries in the regions of Krasnodar and Yaroslavl overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, as Kyiv ramps up pressure on Russia's fuel supply with its drone fleet.
 
Kyiv's increasingly frequent drone attacks have caused acute fuel shortages in parts of Russia, one of the world's biggest oil producers, with queues and rationing seen at petrol stations.
 
"We continue our operations that weaken Russia's ability to wage this war," Zelenskyy wrote on social media, adding that the refineries were about 300 km and 700 km (190 miles and 430 miles) from Ukrainian territory.
 
 
In a statement on Telegram on Sunday, Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratiev said that a fire had broken out at the refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani, with one person killed and another injured in a nearby village.
 
Unverified footage on social media showed a large fire at the refinery.

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Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with a capacity of about 100,000 barrels per day. It supplies fuel for domestic use and export.
 
In Yaroslavl region, east of Moscow, the governor said the region had come under drone attack and that temporary limits had been placed on movement on some road routes to the Russian capital. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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