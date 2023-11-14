Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Ukraine war: Russia rebuts West's human rights violations charge at UN meet

A delegation from Moscow, led by State Secretary and Deputy Justice Minister Andrei Loginov, defended Russia's right to ensure law and order over domestic security threats.

The UN and its agencies have been targeted by hackers before.

Russia came under widespread international condemnation after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine last year. (Representative image)

AP Geneva
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Western countries on Monday repeatedly called on Russia to end domestic repression of dissident voices and end its war in Ukraine and human rights violations related to it as Russia came under a regular review at the UN's top rights body.
A delegation from Moscow, led by State Secretary and Deputy Justice Minister Andrei Loginov, defended Russia's right to ensure law and order by restricting some forms of protest or voices that might threaten domestic security. He also said Russia's special military operation in Ukraine had no relation to the subject matter" at issue in the review.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Monday's three-and-half-hour hearing in Geneva was part of an exercise known as the universal periodic review, or UPR, which all UN member states face about every four or five years in connection with the UN-backed Human Rights Council.
Russia came under widespread international condemnation after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Two separate teams of UN-backed investigators have been commissioned to look into both rights abuses carried out in Ukraine and domestically in Russia.
Western countries during Monday's session denounced the deportation of Ukrainian children, Russia's crackdown on civil society and the arrest of rights defenders, including Alexei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza. They also condemned Russia for curbing the rights of LGBTQI people and those protesting against the war.
Where does one start? Since the last UPR, Russia's repression at home has intensified, enabling its oppression overseas not least the continuing atrocities in Ukraine," said Britain's ambassador in Geneva.
Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to UN institutions in Geneva, pointed to the irrefutable evidence of Russia's gross and systematic human rights violations, war crimes and crimes against humanity in her country, and denounced ongoing attacks on civilians including killings, torture, rape, deportations."

"For the endless list of international crimes, Russia will be held accountable, she said.
Russian officials defended their security measures, saying that restrictions were aimed at preventing disruptions that could compromise security, and their stance on gender issues.

Also Read

Int'l centre opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for Ukraine

Nearly 50,000 Russian men died in conflict with Ukraine, shows report

Russia fines Wikipedia, Apple for 'false information' on Ukraine conflict

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Russian navy ships visit Shanghai as countries reaffirm military ties

PE firms' $1.5 trn worth of assets trapped in China after market slumps

Hamas commander, who held patients as hostages in Gaza hospital, killed

Japan vice minister resigns over tax scandal; another setback for Kishida

UBS strategists see far deeper Fed rate cuts than what markets are pricing

Sri Lankan President presents budget, says economy not out of crisis yet

Many countries, particularly Moscow's allies and others in the developing world, congratulated Russia on its touted achievements such as when it comes to protections of the rights of disabled people.
I underscore the achievements of our country in the human rights sector, I cannot ignore the difficulties that we have had to encounter, Loginov said, alluding to the pressure of international sanctions and restrictions on Russia's role in world institutions.
He said Russia would listen to all recommendations that would abide by its constitution but not those related to Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict United States Ukraine Moscow

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon