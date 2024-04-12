Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia refineries may disrupt diesel market: IEA

By Bloomberg News



The flurry of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s oil refineries risks disrupting global markets for petroleum products, the International Energy Agency said.

Ukrainian drones have ramped up attacks on Russia’s oil industry this year in an attempt to disrupt fuel supplies to the military and curb the Kremlin’s revenue. About 500,000 to 600,000 barrels a day of the country’s crude processing capacity could be offline this quarter on a gross basis, before offsets, according to the IEA’s monthly report.

The shutdown of damaged refineries or units of between four to eight weeks for repairs “could mean a significant loss” of Russian oil-product exports, the Paris-based agency said on Friday. International markets “rely on Russian exports of diesel, naphtha and jet fuel, while refining systems in Asia absorb substantial quantities of the country’s straight-run and cracked residue to boost upgrading unit feedstocks.”