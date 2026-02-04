Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Walmart's New CEO asks employees to air pain points in first memo

Walmart's New CEO asks employees to air pain points in first memo

In his first companywide memo since taking over on Feb 1, Furner said he had a "simple ask: Tell me one thing that slows you down or makes it harder to do your job"

Walmart CEO John Furner

Walmart Inc’s new chief executive officer, John Furner | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jaewon Kang
 
Walmart Inc.’s new chief executive officer, John Furner, wants employees to share what’s holding them back.
 
In his first companywide memo since taking over on Feb. 1, Furner said he had a “simple ask: Tell me one thing that slows you down or makes it harder to do your job.”
 
The 51-year-old Walmart lifer will spend his first weeks visiting stores, supply-chain facilities and support offices around the world, according to the memo, which was viewed by Bloomberg. He said he’ll talk directly with workers to understand what improvements are needed.
 
Other CEOs have taken similar approaches in recent years. Amazon.com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy and JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon, for example, both asked their respective staff last year to share examples of corporate bureaucracy in need of rooting out.
 

Also Read

walmart

Walmart becomes first retailer worth $1 trn: What it means and what's next

phonepe

Walmart, Tiger Global to offload stakes worth ₹10k cr in PhonePe IPO

flipkart

Centre to start recovery of taxes from Tiger Global after top court ruling

Kathryn McLay

Walmart's CEO of international business Kathryn McLay to leave company

walmart

SC to rule on Tiger Global's 2018 deal with Walmart in landmark tax case

 
Walmart has about 2.1 million employees, including 1.6 million in the US, where it is the biggest private employer.
 
Furner is looking to define his agenda as the company reaches a high point: Walmart just hit $1 trillion in market valuation and strides in e-commerce have allowed it to broaden its customer base to newer, wealthier customers. The company is now looking to integrate artificial intelligence across its operations.
 
“I’ve had the privilege of learning this business from the ground up,” Furner said in the memo, adding that the experiences have shaped his leadership style. He said AI is simplifying decision-making, freeing up employees so they can spend more time with customers and each other.
 

More From This Section

White House

India commits $500 bn investment, to end Russian oil purchases: White House

india us trade deal

India will cut tariffs on most industrial, agri goods under deal, says US

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk hits record $800 billion net worth after SpaceX-xAI merger

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

Spanish govt plans to ban social media access for children under 16

Elon Musk, xAI, SpaceX

Musk's xAI merger with SpaceX poses bigger threat to OpenAI, Anthropic

Topics : Walmart walmart store Walmart stores

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance