Business Standard
Home / World News / US airstrikes on Syria kill 37 militants affiliated to extremist groups

US airstrikes on Syria kill 37 militants affiliated to extremist groups

The airstrike will disrupt ISIS' capability to conduct operations against US interests, as well as our allies and partners, a statement released said

West Bank, Tulkarem, Palestinian, Israeli airstrike, airstrike

Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)

AP Beirut
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Syria, 37 militants affiliated to the extremist Islamic State group and an al-Qaeda-linked group were killed in two strikes, the United States military said Sunday.

Two of the dead were senior militants, it said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

US Central Command said it struck northwestern Syria on Tuesday, targeting a senior militant from the al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen group and eight others. They say he was responsible for overseeing military operations.

They also announced a strike from earlier this month on September 16, where they conducted a large-scale airstrike on an IS training camp in a remote undisclosed location in central Syria. That attack killed 28 militants, including at least four Syrian leaders.

 

The airstrike will disrupt ISIS' capability to conduct operations against US interests, as well as our allies and partners, the statement read.

There are some 900 US forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors, mostly trying to prevent any comeback by the extremist IS group, which swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking control of large swaths of territory.

US forces advise and assist their key allies in northeastern Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, located not far from strategic areas where Iran-backed militant groups are present, including a key border crossing with Iraq.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Best wishes to share with your loved ones

US flag, US, united states

Iraqi, US forces kill top IS commander, other militants in joint operation

United Nations

Terrorism rising, Islamic State extremist's attacks set to double: UN envoy

US flag, US, united states

Islamic State attacks in Iraq, Syria set to double this year: US military

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

8 people from Tajikistan with possible Islamic State ties arrested in US

Topics : Islamic State Syria US air strikes Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon