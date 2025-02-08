Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 08:52 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Attorney probe threats against govt employees following Musk's referral

US Attorney probe threats against govt employees following Musk's referral

Martin reaffirmed his commitment to investigating any unethical actions, emphasised the importance of holding accountable those who abuse American taxpayer dollars

US flag, US, united states

a fresh row has erupted in the US after Elon Musk announced that he would rehire a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee. Photo: pexels

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Edward R Martin, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia on Friday (local time) sent a letter to Elon Musk regarding his referral of individuals and networks allegedly involved in stealing government property or threatening government employees.

Martin reaffirmed his commitment to investigating any unethical actions, emphasised the importance of holding accountable those who "abuse American taxpayer dollars" or threaten public workers, and said that no one is above the law.

The letter from the Department of Justice shared by Musk on X stated, "Thank you for the referral of individuals and networks who appear to be stealing government property and/or threatening government employees. After your referral, as is my practice, I will begin an inquiry."

 

The letter added, "Please let me reiterate again: if people are discovered to have broken the law or even acted simply unethically, we will investigate them and we will chase them to the end of the Earth to hold them accountable. We will not rest or cease in this. No one should abuse American taxpayer dollars or American taxpayer workers. No one is above the law."

Martin in his letter to Musk further said, "I am proud that we have been able to assist local law enforcement in protecting the DOGE workers and others over the past week or so. A safe DC is a priority for President Trump and all of us. Please keep in touch and continue to refer matters to me as soon as possible."

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Judge halts Trump admin from placing 2,200 USAID workers on paid leave

White House

Forced leaves start for thousands at USAID under Trump's plan to gut agency

US Democrat states protest

Donald Trump sued by Democrat states over Musk's access to treasury data

Elon Musk, Musk

Musk warns AI and drones will dominate future wars. Here's why it matters

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders USAID staff cut from 10,000 to 300, global aid in limbo

Meanwhile, a fresh row has erupted in the US after Elon Musk announced that he would rehire a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee, Marko Elez, who had been previously fired for posting racist comments, The Hill reported.

According to The Hill, Elez resigned on Thursday (US local time) after The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed several racist posts made from a now-deleted account. One post from September said, "Normalize Indian hate," while another post reportedly read, "You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity."

In a poll on X, Elon Musk asked, "Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now-deleted pseudonym?" to which 78 per cent of people responded with a yes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Canada Flag

Canadian govt department detects 'malicious activity' targeting candidate

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders freeze of aid to S Africa citing land expropriation law

Mexico US, US-Mexico flag

More active duty troops to head to US-Mexico border, brings total to 3,600

Flight, plane, Airplane

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, all 10 aboard dead

Donald trump, Trump

Trump pays back, revokes Biden's security clearance ending intel briefings

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump United States US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVERBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayPropose Day 2025 WishesLatest News LIVEDelhi Election 2025 Results DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon