Home / World News / US Border Patrol shooting near US-Mexico border leaves 1 critically injured

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it was working with the FBI and US Customs and Border Protection in response to the shooting in Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border

US Border Patrol vehicles are parked near the scene where Border Patrol was involved in a shooting, Arizona, US

AP Arizona
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One person was shot and in critical condition Tuesday in a shooting involving the Border Patrol near the US-Mexico border, authorities in Arizona said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it was working with the FBI and US Customs and Border Protection in response to the shooting in Arivaca, Arizona, a community about 10 miles from the border.

US Customs and Border Protection and the FBI did not immediately respond to emails and telephone calls seeking more information.

The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody.

"Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma centre," the fire district said.

 

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

