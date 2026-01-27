Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Boeing posts strongest delivery quarter since 2018 as sales jump nearly 60%

Boeing posts strongest delivery quarter since 2018 as sales jump nearly 60%

Boeing had 160 commercial deliveries in the quarter, more than double the 57 deliveries in the prior-year period

Boeing

Boeing(Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Boeing's sales surged nearly 60 per cent in the fourth quarter as the aerospace company digs itself out of a string of crises that tarnished its reputation. It was the strongest quarter of aeroplane deliveries since 2018.

Revenue soared to $23.95 billion from $15.24 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31. That topped the $22.6 billion that analysts polled by FactSet were looking for.

Boeing had 160 commercial deliveries in the quarter, more than double the 57 deliveries in the prior-year period.

Deliveries are an important source of cash for plane manufacturers since buyers typically pay a large portion of the purchase price when their orders are fulfilled.

 

"We made significant progress on our recovery in 2025 and have set the foundation to keep our momentum going in the year ahead," Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read

Fiscal deficit

Budget 2026 Outlook: Will India's debt-anchored fiscal reset make a mark?premium

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, to continue independent music

Bombay High Court

Harsh words not enough, must see economic cost of air pollution: Bombay HC

RBI

RBI proposes disaster relief framework for banks, seeks feedback

Tata power

Tata Power bets big on home automation, targets mass adoption across India

Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing moved to a profit of $8.13 billion, or $10.23 per share, in the period. That compares with a loss of $3.92 billion, or $5.46 per share, a year earlier.

The current quarter included a $9.67 billion gain related to closing on the sale of parts of the Digital Aviation Solutions business.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $9.92 per share. Wall Street was anticipating a loss of 44 cents per share.

In November, it was determined that Boeing would not face a criminal conspiracy charge over two 737 Max jetliner crashes that killed 346 people, after a federal judge in Texas granted the government's request to dismiss the case.

As part of a deal to drop the charge, Boeing agreed to pay or invest an additional $1.1 billion in fines, compensation for the crash victims' families, and internal safety and quality measures. The agreement lets Boeing choose its own compliance consultant instead of getting an independent monitor.

A month before that, the Federal Aviation Administration said that it would allow Boeing to produce more 737 Max aeroplanes by increasing the monthly limit that it imposed after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines jet that the company built. Boeing can now produce 42 Max jets per month, up from 38.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mark Carney, Canada

Carney says Trump's tariff threats are bluster ahead of US-Canada FTA talks

The figurehead of the movement is Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire CEO of Meta, who has charted his impressive physical transformation from skinny computer nerd to martial arts fighter on Instagram

Meta, TikTok and YouTube to go on trial as parents allege harm to children

ICE, Minnesota, immigration in US, US immigration

US court orders ICE chief to explain why detainees were denied due process

Meta

Meta inks $6 bn deal with Corning for AI data center fiber cables: Report

Modi with EU leaders

India-EU FTA to boost cooperation in maritime sector, cybersecurity: Modi

Topics : Boeing Aviation News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance