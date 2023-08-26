Confirmation

US condemns conflict-related sexual violence in Sudan, blames RSF

The statement added that the US is gravely concerned about the situation in and around Nyala, South Darfur where tens of thousands of civilians are trapped as fighting escalates between RSF and SAF

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (Photo: AP)

ANI US
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
The US on Friday strongly condemned the "pervasive conflict-related sexual violence" (CRSV) in Sudan, which the State Department, citing credible sources, attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied militias.
"The numerous reports of rape, gang rape, and other forms of gender-based violence against women and girls in West Darfur and other areas are deeply disturbing. These acts of brutality contribute to an emerging pattern of targeted ethnic violence," Mathew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department, said in a press release.
The US urged the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Pramila Patten, to call on the RSF to condemn CRSV, commit to effective measures to prevent and address any acts of CRSV and declare zero-tolerance for sexual violence.
The statement added that the US is gravely concerned about the situation in and around Nyala, South Darfur where tens of thousands of civilians are trapped as fighting escalates between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).
"We call on the RSF and SAF to immediately halt the fighting and allow safe passage for all civilians out of the city. Perpetrators of atrocities must be held accountable," the official statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Army US sanctions South Sudan attack Sudan

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

