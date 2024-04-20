US court rejects last-minute bid to halt Donald Trump's hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan criminal court with his legal team ahead of the start of jury selection in New York on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

A New York appeals court judge on Friday rejected a last-minute bid by Donald Trump to halt his hush money criminal trial over defense complaints that jury selection was unfairly rushed.

Justice Marsha Michael issued the ruling just minutes after a brief hearing. The arguments in the mid-level appeals court came hours after the jury selection process concluded in Trump's criminal trial, which is currently taking place roughly two miles south.

The ruling will allow opening arguments to take place as soon as Monday in Trump's criminal trial.