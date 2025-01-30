Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US economy in Q4 slows to 2.3%, robust spending keeps rate cut hopes alive

US economy in Q4 slows to 2.3%, robust spending keeps rate cut hopes alive

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.3 per cent annualized rate last quarter after accelerating at a 3.1 per cent pace in the July-September quarter

US economy

Despite the slowdown from the July-September quarter's brisk pace, the economy last year defied dire predictions of a recession. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but robust domestic demand will probably keep the Federal Reserve on a slow interest rate cut path this year. 
Gross domestic product increased at a 2.3 per cent annualized rate last quarter after accelerating at a 3.1 per cent pace in the July-September quarter, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday. 
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 2.6 per cent pace. Estimates ranged from a 1.7 per cent pace to a 3.2 per cent rate. 
The survey was concluded before data on Wednesday showed the goods trade deficit swelled to a record high in December, which prompted the Atlanta Fed to slash its GDP forecast to a 2.3 per cent rate from an earlier estimate of 3.2 per cent. 
 
Despite the slowdown from the July-September quarter's brisk pace, the economy last year defied dire predictions of a recession that had been fueled by the US central bank hiking rates by 5.25 per cent percentage points in 2022 and 2023 to quell inflation. The economy is expanding well above the 1.8 per cent that policymakers view as the non-inflationary growth pace. 

Also Read

US Federal Reserve

US Fed leaves policy rate unchanged, says unemployment rate is low

US economy, united states, US Fed

US business activity at 9-month low in January; hiring accelerates

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita at a ‘candlelit dinner' with Trump

Donald Trump returns to White House with a rare indoor inauguration

Bank of America, foreign banks, BoA, BOA, America

BofA Q4 profit jumps on trading boost, sees higher 2025 interest income

Scott Bessent

Dollar must remain world's reserve currency: Trump's Treasury pick Bessent

Dissatisfaction with the economy was a major reason President Donald Trump swept to victory in the Nov. 5 election. 
The Fed on Wednesday left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range, having reduced it by 100 basis points since September. 
In its policy statement, it removed a reference that inflation "has made progress" towards the central bank's 2 per cent goal. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the economy "is strong overall." The Fed has forecast only two rate cuts this year, down from the four it had projected in September, when it embarked on its policy-easing cycle. 
That reflected uncertainty about the economic impact of fiscal, trade and immigration policies from the new Trump administration. Economists view the planned tax cuts, broad tariffs on imports and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants as inflationary. They expect economic growth to falter by the second half and inflation to rise. 
Anticipation of tariffs and a ports strike prompted businesses to front-load imports in November and December, sharply widening the trade deficit. Most of the imports were quickly snapped up by consumers who have also been engaged in pre-emptive buying ahead of the tariffs. 
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, grew at a 4.2 per cent rate last quarter after expanding at a 3.7 per cent pace in the July-September quarter.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

European Union flag

Europe's economy stagnates during 2024 end as Germany's struggles persist

Wall Street

Cigna falls short of Q4 profit estimates due to higher medical costs

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore scheduled to conduct spacewalk today

Takeda

Drugmaker Takeda's CEO Weber to step down, raises profit forecast

mining minerals mines

Abu Dhabi fund ADQ, Orion team up to invest $1.2 bn in metals, mining

Topics : US economy US economic growth US GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsIND vs ENG 4th T20Gold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon