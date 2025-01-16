Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Dollar must remain world's reserve currency: Trump's Treasury pick Bessent

Dollar must remain world's reserve currency: Trump's Treasury pick Bessent

Bessent, who faces questioning before the US Senate Finance Committee, said in prepared testimony that the new Trump administration must prioritize productive investment that grows the economy

Scott Bessent

If Congress fails to act, Americans will face the largest tax increase in history, a crushing $4 trillion tax hike: Scott Bessent | Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Scott Bessent, US President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Treasury Department, on Wednesday vowed to ensure that the dollar remains the world's reserve currency as he laid out a vision for a "new economic golden age". 
Bessent, who faces questioning before the US Senate Finance Committee on Thursday, said in prepared testimony that the new Trump administration must prioritize productive investment that grows the economy over "wasteful spending that drives inflation." 
"We must secure supply chains that are vulnerable to strategic competitors, and we must carefully deploy sanctions as part of a whole-of-government approach to address our national security requirements," Bessent said in the remarks. 
 
"And critically, we must ensure that the US dollar remains the world's reserve currency." 
Bessent, a hedge fund manager who has advocated for Trump's plans to impose significantly higher tariffs on imports, did not single out China in his remarks, but he has previously said China's trade practices have hollowed out American industry. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Ukraine, Russia exchange major strikes as Trump's inauguration nears

Tim Cook Donald Trump

Apple CEO Tim Cook to attend Trump's inauguration alongside tech titans

Donald Trump, Trump

Majority of Indians positive about Trump 2.0: European think-tank survey

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump team asks three senior American career diplomats to resign: Report

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump announces External Revenue Service for foreign revenue collection

Trump has threatened a 60 per cent tariff on imports from China and a 10 per cent duty on global imports. Trump has also said he would impose 25 per cent duties on Canadian and Mexican imports, until those two countries halt the flow of illegal immigrants and fentanyl into the United States. 
$4 Trillion tax hike
Bessent also said the administration and Congress need to "make permanent" the expiring provisions of Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. 
"If Congress fails to act, Americans will face the largest tax increase in history, a crushing $4 trillion tax hike," Bessent said. 
The Trump administration and Congress also need to implement "pro-growth policies to reduce the tax burden on American manufacturers service workers and seniors," he said. 
The latter policies refer to Trump's campaign promises to lower the corporate tax rate to 15 per cent from 21 per cent for companies manufacturing products in the United States, and to exempt income from tips and Social Security from taxation. 
Bessent said that with support from Congress, the Trump administration could usher in a new, more balanced era of prosperity for Americans that he called "a generational opportunity to unleash a new economic golden age". 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Keir Starmer, UK PM, Prime Minister Starmer

UK's PM Starmer arrives in Ukraine for security talks with Zelenskyy

Nathan Anderson

Who is Nathan Anderson, the man behind short-seller Hindenburg Research

Antonio Guterres, COP29, UN Climate Summit

UN chief welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, says its critical 1st step

Hindenburg Research

US short-seller Hindenburg winding up its operations: Founder Nate Anderson

Katherine Tai

Senators demand US trade chief halt 'secret' talks on investor protections

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump administration US Treasury US economic policy US economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon