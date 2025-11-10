Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / After 40 days, bipartisan Senate deal moves to end US govt shutdown

After 40 days, bipartisan Senate deal moves to end US govt shutdown

A cross-party Senate agreement with the White House sets the stage for a vote to reopen the US government within days, ending weeks of halted services and political standoff

White House, us government shutdown

Even if passed, House approval and Trump’s signature may take several days. (Image: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After 40 days of partial closure that disrupted food aid, air travel, and public services, US senators have struck a bipartisan deal with the White House to reopen the government, potentially ending one of the longest shutdowns in years.
 
According to Reuters, the agreement was reached late Sunday night between at least eight Senate Democrats, Republican leaders, and White House officials. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal between 8:30 and 9 pm (local time).
 
If passed, the measure will move to the House of Representatives before being sent to President Donald Trump for approval.

What’s in the deal?

 
• Led by Senators Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen, and Maggie Hassan, in coordination with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and the White House.
 
 
• Includes a “minibus” funding bill covering key departments like Agriculture through next fall.

• Adds a continuing resolution to finance the rest of the government until January 30.
 
• Fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP) through September 2026.
 
• Reverses layoff notices issued to government workers during the shutdown.
 
• Democrats accepted a December vote on extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, instead of an immediate renewal.     

What they’re saying

 
President Donald Trump, returning from a Commander’s game, hinted that the shutdown could soon end.
 
“Looks like we’re getting very close to the shutdown. We’ll never agree to give any substantial money to prisoners or illegals that come into our country... You’ll know very soon.”
 
Senate Republican Leader John Thune said a test vote was “coming together”, warning that “this kind of stuff can drag on indefinitely if you allow it to”.

Obamacare subsidies at the core

 
The ACA subsidies remain the main sticking point in the budget debate.
 
Democrats are seeking a one-year extension to prevent insurance premiums from rising, while Republicans want to defer the issue to future negotiations.
 
Trump criticised the subsidies on Truth Social, calling them a “windfall for Health Insurance Companies” and a “DISASTER for the American people”. He has instead proposed direct healthcare payments to citizens, bypassing insurers.
 
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that Trump’s healthcare plan will not move forward until Congress passes a funding bill. 

Between the lines

 
• Republicans require at least five Democratic votes to cross the Senate’s 60-vote threshold.
 
• Even if passed, House approval and Trump’s signature may take several days.
 
• If the Senate approves the deal and the House follows, the US could finally end its 40-day government shutdown.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

