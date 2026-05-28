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Home / World News / US, Iran reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire, launch nuclear talks

US, Iran reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire, launch nuclear talks

The tentative agreement worked out by the two sides comes at a moment when the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran appeared to be wavering

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 10:33 PM IST

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US and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and launch talks on Iran's nuclear program, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said President Donald Trump still needs to sign off on the emerging memorandum of understanding.

The tentative agreement worked out by the two sides comes at a moment when the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran appeared to be wavering.

The US military earlier on Thursday accused Iran of violating the ceasefire after Kuwait reported coming under attack following an American strike against the Islamic Republic. It was the latest flare-up of fighting to threaten ongoing negotiations to end the war.

 

Details of the tentative agreement were first reported by the news outlet Axios.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict West Asia and the Gulf

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 10:33 PM IST

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