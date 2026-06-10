As strikes intensify, Trump says Iran will 'pay price' for stalled talks

The United States launched airstrikes early Wednesday against Iran, and Tehran fired back at countries in the region. The escalating attacks threatened to derail efforts to end the war, as US President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled peace negotiations.

Trump's warning came hours after Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan - all of which host US troops - came under Iranian fire. It was the second time this week that back-and-forth strikes have tested a two-month ceasefire. On Monday, Iran and Israel targeted each other.

It was not clear what Trump's post on Truth Social would mean for Tehran, and the comments underlined the American leader's whipsaw approach to the war. He suggested on Monday that a deal to end the conflict could be reached in a matter of days.

Iran, meanwhile, has proved resilient despite having faced weeks of heavy bombing. It is betting that its ability to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial passageway for the world's oil and natural gas - gives it a strong bargaining chip.

Still, both countries seem to be looking for a way to end the conflict - if they can manage to sell it as a win at home.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears intent on pursuing much more difficult goals: the collapse of Iran's theocratic government, the elimination of its nuclear programme, and the destruction of the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. That will make compromise much harder.

Since the US and Israel started the war with attacks on Iran on Feb 28, the conflict has shaken the global economy, driven up energy prices around the world, and made food and other basics more expensive.

The international benchmark for crude oil traded above USD 92 a barrel on Wednesday, up more than 25% since the start of the war.

In the latest strikes, US fighter jets targeted "air defence, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites," the military's Central Command said. Iran acknowledged strikes around Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, but gave no details on damage.

Iran's top diplomat vowed that there would be a response, and Tehran later claimed attacks in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Jordan said it shot down five incoming missiles, which Iran said targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. The base has hosted American F-35 fighter jets and other aircraft. Jordan's state-run Petra news agency reported there were no injuries.

Bahrain and Kuwait said they intercepted incoming fire, without elaborating.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the American attacks as a violation of Iranian sovereignty in calls with his counterparts from Turkey and Saudi Arabia "and emphasised the inherent right of self-defence, including reciprocal action," according to a post on his office's Telegram channel.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in televised comments Wednesday that in light of the new attacks, Iran would review its stance on negotiations to end the war.

Efforts to mediate a deal were continuing. Following consultations with the US, a delegation from Qatar arrived in Tehran for talks on Wednesday, according to an official with knowledge of the visit who requested anonymity due to the sensitive of the talks.

The exchanges of fire came a day after a US Army attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz after colliding with an Iranian drone, according to a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. It wasn't clear whether the collision was intentional.

A drone boat rescued both of the helicopter's crew, and Trump said they were uninjured.

Before he accused Iran of downing the US helicopter, Trump expressed renewed optimism over negotiations with Iran, though he didn't say why there was reason for hope.

While Trump, wary of high gas prices in the run-up to congressional elections in November, seems to be looking for a quick win, he is also making demands that will be tough for Iran to swallow.

The US wants to see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. While Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful, that uranium is a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels.

Iran is refusing to give up the uranium and demanding relief from sanctions. It also wants the release of frozen assets even before a final agreement is in place, something Trump rejected.

It's not clear how those differences can be bridged - and Trump has repeatedly threatened to walk away from the talks. His Truth Social post Wednesday accused Iran of taking "too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!" Meanwhile, Iran has continued to insist that any deal to end the war must also end fighting between its ally Hezbollah and Israel. Instead, Israel has intensified its military campaign against the militant group.

Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would "continue to act forcefully against Iran and its proxies that threaten the Middle East and the entire world".

Israel's military said it launched multiple strikes in southern Lebanon over the past day, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

An airstrike on a village east of Tyre killed at least six people, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported. It said two others were killed by an Israeli drone strike on a car in the southern city of Sidon.

Guards aboard a cargo ship off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden exchanged fire with gunmen in a small boat and repelled their attack, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

The UKMTO later reported a fire in the engine room of a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, saying one person was hurt and two others were missing. It wasn't immediately known what caused the fire.