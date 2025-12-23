Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US lawmakers condemn killing of Hindu man in B'desh, seek minority safety

US lawmakers condemn killing of Hindu man in B'desh, seek minority safety

New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said she is deeply disturbed" by the ongoing violence against Bangladesh's Hindu minority

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
US lawmakers have condemned the targeted mob killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling on authorities to protect religious minorities and restore the rule of law.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, amid rising instability and unrest.

Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, called on Bangladeshi authorities to ensure accountability, protect religious minorities, and restore the rule of law.

"I am appalled by the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladeshan act of violence amid a period of dangerous instability and unrest, Krishnamoorthi said in a statement Sunday.

While authorities have reported arrests, the Government of Bangladesh must aggressively pursue a full and transparent investigation and prosecute all those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. It must also take urgent action to protect Hindu communities and other religious minorities from further violence. For the sake of all Bangladeshis, this unrest must end and the rule of law must be upheld, he said.

 

New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said she is deeply disturbed" by the ongoing violence against Bangladesh's Hindu minority, exemplified most recently by the brutal lynching of Das.

A mob beat him, set him ablaze, and left his body on a highway. Authorities have reportedly arrested twelve individuals in connection with the horrific crime, she said. Rajkumar said the incident is part of a troubling pattern of religious persecution and targeted violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

She added that the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council documented 2,442 incidents of violence against minorities and over 150 temples vandalised from August 2024 to July 2025.

From Queens to countries across the globe, we all share in the fear, pain, and uncertainty faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. We stand in solidarity with Bangladesh's Hindu community and for human rights and religious freedom globally, she said.

On December 19, Das was lynched to death and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Bangladesh. Das was a factory worker in Mymensingh city.

At least 12 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

