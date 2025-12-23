Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World News / 'Don't play tough': Trump warns Maduro as Russia, China back Venezuela

'Don't play tough': Trump warns Maduro as Russia, China back Venezuela

Donald Trump has stepped up pressure on Venezuela, warning Nicolas Maduro to consider stepping down as the US targets oil shipments and expands military operations in the region

Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro

US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, suggesting it would be “smart” for him to step down as Washington intensifies pressure on Caracas.
 
The remarks signal a further escalation in tensions between the two countries, even as Russia and China strongly criticise the US approach, Al Jazeera reported.
 
Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Monday, Trump was asked whether Washington’s aim was to remove Maduro from power. He said, “Well, I think it probably would... That’s up to him what he wants to do. I think it’d be smart for him to do that. But again, we’re gonna find out."
 
 
Trump also issued a direct warning to the Venezuelan leader, suggesting serious consequences if he resists US pressure. “If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play ‌tough,” Trump said.
 

US chases oil tankers, seizes millions of barrels

 
Trump’s remarks followed ongoing US Coast Guard operations targeting Venezuelan oil shipments. For a second day straight, the coast guard was chasing a third oil tanker that US officials described as part of a “dark fleet” used by Venezuela to bypass US sanctions.

“It’s moving along, and we’ll end up getting it,” Trump said. He also confirmed that Washington intends to keep the vessels already seized, along with nearly four million barrels of Venezuelan oil. “Maybe we’ll sell it. Maybe we’ll keep it. Maybe we will use it in the strategic reserves,” he said. “We’re keeping it. We’re keeping the ships also.”   
 

Military build-up

 
The pressure on Caracas coincides with a significant US military buildup in the region. Washington says the operations are aimed at stopping drug trafficking, pointing to more than two dozen strikes on suspected trafficking vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela.
 
Caracas insists that the real objective of US actions is regime change and control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, which are the largest in the world. The Venezuelan government has described the seizure of its vessels as acts of “international piracy”, Al Jazeera reported.
 

Maduro responds

 
Maduro responded to Trump’s latest statements within hours during a speech broadcast on Venezuelan state television. He said that Trump should address domestic challenges instead of threatening another country.
 
“He would be better off in his own country on economic and social issues, and he would be better off in the world if he took care of his country’s affairs,” Maduro said.   
 

Russia, China back Venezuela

 
Russia has voiced alarm over US actions in the Caribbean. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed “deep concern” during a phone call with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, warning that the operations could destabilise the region and disrupt international shipping.
 
Moscow “reaffirmed its full support for and solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership and people in the current context”, according to a Russian foreign ministry statement.
 
China also condemned Washington’s moves. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called them a “serious violation of international law”.
 
“Venezuela has the right to develop independently and engage in mutually beneficial cooperation with other nations,” Lin said, adding that China supports Venezuela’s efforts to protect its sovereignty.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

