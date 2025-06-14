Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US military helping intercept missiles fired by Iran at Israel: Official

US military helping intercept missiles fired by Iran at Israel: Official

US has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and to provide better protection of US bases in the region

Missiles, Missile, Iran

Iran retaliated by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel late on Friday (Photo: PTI)

AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, a US official says.

The US has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and to provide better protection of US bases in the region.

While the official did not say how the US provided assistance, both US Air Force fighter aircraft and destroyer-based missile defences have intercepted missiles in previous attacks.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

Israel launched blistering attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure on Friday, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to attack key facilities and kill top generals and scientists -- a barrage it said was necessary before its adversary got any closer to building an atomic weapon.

 

Also Read

United Nations

Above-ground part of Iran's main nuclear site destroyed: UN nuclear chief

Iran-Israel war

78 killed, over 320 injured in Israeli attacks: Iranian envoy tells UNSC

Iran-Israel war

Israel strikes Iran for second night; Iran says 'gates of hell' will open

PORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

India issues security alert for seafarers, vessels in Strait of Hormuz

PremiumJay Shree Tea, Darjeeling tea, Darjeeling tea gardens, tea estates, Tea Exports

Israel-Iran tensions cloud India's tea export prospects in West Asia

Iran retaliated by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel late on Friday, with explosions flaring in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shaking buildings below.

"Don't think that they hit and it's over. No. They started the work and started the war," Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a recorded message. "We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed."

An Associated Press reporter saw smoke rising in Tel Aviv after an apparent missile strike. Israeli paramedics reported a handful of injuries in the Tel Aviv area.

Israel's ongoing airstrikes and intelligence operation and Iran's retaliation raised fears of all-out war between the countries and propelled the region, already on edge, into even greater upheaval.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Los Angeles

Marines take over some security in LA as cities prep for 'No Kings' rallies

Israel claims striking nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran yet to respond

Israel claims striking nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran yet to respond

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar, Iranian counterpart Araghchi discuss latest situation

US President Donald Trump

Israel-Iran Highlights: Trump says it's unclear if Iran has nuclear program, Israel continues attack

Los Angeles

200 Marines moved into Los Angeles to protect federal property, personnel

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict israel US Iran tensions Iran nuclear agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon