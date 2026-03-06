US Navy will escort ships through Hormuz 'when reasonable': US Energy Secy
Wright also said Americans should see lower gas prices in weeks, not months
Reuters
The US Navy will escort ships as soon as reasonable, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday in an interview on Fox News, as the conflict in the Middle East kept shipping and energy exports through the vital Strait of Hormuz halted.
Wright also said Americans should see lower gas prices in weeks, not months.
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 8:07 PM IST