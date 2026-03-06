Friday, March 06, 2026 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Navy will escort ships through Hormuz 'when reasonable': US Energy Secy

Photo: Unsplash/Austen Boettcher

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

The US Navy will escort ships as soon as reasonable, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday in an interview on Fox News, as the conflict in the Middle East kept shipping and energy exports through the vital Strait of Hormuz halted. 
Wright also said Americans should see lower gas prices in weeks, not months.
  

Topics : US Navy Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions War Conflict US

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

