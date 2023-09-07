Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

US plans to give seized Russia money to Kyiv, says Kremlin spokesman

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday that Washington was transferring to Ukraine $5.4 million

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (second from left) tours a bunker with American and Ukraine officials at a State Border Guard in the Kyiv Oblast in Ukraine on Thursday PHOTo: reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (second from left) tours a bunker with American and Ukraine officials at a State Border Guard in the Kyiv Oblast in Ukraine on Thursday PHOTo: reuters

Reuters Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A US plan to send Ukraine funds seized from Russian business people targeted by sanctions is illegal and any such actions will be contested, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
 
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday that Washington was transferring to Ukraine $5.4 million in “assets seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, which will now be used to support Ukrainian military veterans”. Peskov said: “This is hard to imagine and it goes against everything in international law and those countries’ national law. But as soon as an opportunity presents itself, we will defend our rights.”

BAT exits Russia business

British American Tobacco said on Thursday it would sell its Russian and Belarusian businesses to a consortium led by its Russian management team, ending an 18-month long process. BAT, which controlled just under 25 per cent of the Russian tobacco market, said it had now formally agreed to sell the business and expects the transaction to complete within the next month. REUTERS

Also Read

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Why Europe can't give weapons to Ukraine quickly even after 1.5 yrs of war

Russia mounts massive missile, drone attack on Ukraine after retaliation

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Apple gets warning from top US consumer watchdog on Tap To Pay tech

US, European Union plan new China steel tariffs aimed to end trade row

Vladimir Putin and Kim's meeting shows the limits of US sanctions

UN chief says global finance system fragmenting; Myanmar crisis worsens

Asean summit: Indonesia's leader calls for resolving global conflicts

Topics : United States Ukraine Russia

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon