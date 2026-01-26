'Don't stoke violence': Trump targets Guv Walz over immigration enforcement

US President Donald Trump on Monday called on Governor Walz, Mayor Frey and other Democratic governors and mayors across the United States to cooperate with federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws, arguing that resistance by so-called "sanctuary cities" has led to "division, chaos, and violence."

Through a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, "Governor Walz and Mayor Frey should turn over all Criminal Illegal Aliens that are currently incarcerated in their State Prisons and Jails to Federal Authorities, for immediate deportation," adding that state and local law enforcement must agree to turn over all illegal aliens arrested by local police. He added that the local police must assist Federal Law Enforcement in apprehending and detaining "Illegal Aliens" who are wanted for "Crimes."

Trump also urged the US Congress to pass legislation ending sanctuary city policies, calling them the "root cause" of public safety concerns. "American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for law-abiding American Citizens ONLY, " he said.

In a separate post, Trump alleged that during President Joe Biden's tenure, "Tens of Millions of Illegal Alien Criminals" entered the country, including "Hundreds of Thousands of Convicted Murderers, Rapists, Kidnappers, Drug Dealers, and Terrorists". He said his administration had "sealed the border" and launched what he described as the largest deportation effort in US history.

Trump claimed that ICE arrested "150,245" undocumented immigrants with criminal records in Republican-led states such as Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana over the past year, asserting that these operations occurred "peacefully" due to cooperation between local and federal authorities.

He also accused the democrats of putting undocumented immigrants over "law-abiding citizens" and, according to him, creating "dangerous circumstances". The US President also claimed that it is the Democrats' fault for the loss of the lives of the two American citizens.

Responding to criticism from Governor Walz, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X, accusing the Minnesota governor of undermining law and order. She allleged that under Walz's leadership, Minnesota witnessed large-scale fraud involving taxpayer funds and claimed the state had released nearly 500 undocumented immigrants with criminal records instead of transferring them to federal custody.

Leavitt further accused Walz of spreading misinformation about federal law enforcement officers and encouraging activists to interfere with immigration operations, putting officers at risk. She also referenced the 2020 unrest in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd, blaming the state leadership for allowing "violence and arson, " Walz said.

Governor Walz, in a post on X, defended Minnesota's stance, saying that the state believes in "law and order and peace," while accusing the Trump administration of deploying "untrained agents" in Minnesota. "Trump needs to pull his 3,000 untrained agents out of Minnesota before they kill another American in the street."

Trump had earlier alleged that Minnesota was involved in a "criminal cover-up of massive financial fraud," without providing specific evidence.

Earlier, a 37-year-old man was shot and killed by federal immigration agents early Saturday morning (local time) in south Minneapolis, authorities and eyewitnesses confirmed, igniting protests and deepening tensions between local leaders and the federal government, reported CNN.

According to the Minnesota governor's office and local law enforcement, the incident occurred around 9 am (local time) near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue as agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were conducting enforcement operations in the city.

Federal officials described the shooting as an act of self-defence, saying the man "approached Border Patrol officers with a handgun."

However, the video reviewed by independent sources tells a starkly different story. Footage shows the man, identified by police as a US citizen and lawful gun owner, on the sidewalk holding only a phone, not a weapon, before agents used pepper spray and force to subdue him, reported CNN.