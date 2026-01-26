Monday, January 26, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Private jet with 8 aboard crashes on takeoff in Maine amid winter storm

Private jet with 8 aboard crashes on takeoff in Maine amid winter storm

The aircraft went down at Bangor International Airport as heavy snowfall from a massive winter storm disrupted flights across large parts of the US

Wreckage is seen after following the crash of an airplane which took off from Las Vegas on Sunday, in Ocampo, Coahuila state, Mexico on May 6 | Photo: Reuters

Representative Image | File Photo: Reuters

AP Bangor
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A private aircraft carrying eight people crashed on takeoff Sunday night at Maine's Bangor International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed around 7:45 p.m., and there was no immediate word on the conditions of those aboard. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The crash occurred as New England and much of the country grappled with a massive winter storm. Bangor had undergone steady snowfall Sunday along with many other parts of the country.

The airport issued a statement that emergency crews were on the scene at the airport, which was closed after what it described as an incident involving a single aircraft departing the airport.

 

Bangor International Airport offers direct flights to cities like Orlando, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina, and is located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Boston.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders

Trump's Greenland ambitions strain Maga ties with Europe's far-right

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

US storm leaves 400K without power, triggers flight cancellations

Israeli military on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, on Wednesday

US envoys urge Netanyahu to move to second phase of Gaza ceasefire

US, snow

Over 13,000 flights cancelled as massive storm batters large parts of US

Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera

Cuba keen to deepen economic ties with India across key sectors: Envoy

Throughout the weekend, the vast storm dumped sleet, freezing rain and snow across much of the eastern half of the U.S., halting much air and road traffic and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the Southeast.

Commercial air traffic was also heavily disrupted around much of the U.S.

Some 12,000 flights were canceled Sunday and nearly 20,000 were delayed, according to the flight tracker flightaware.com. Airports in Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, North Carolina, New York and New Jersey were among those impacted.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 is a wide-bodied business jet configured for 9 to 11 passengers. It was launched in 1980 as the first private jet with a walk-about cabin' and remains a popular charter option, according to aircharterservice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

US security agreement for Ukraine '100% ready' to be signed: Zelenskyy

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

US envoys Kushner, Witkoff hold talks with Netanyahu on Gaza, Iran

US Senate

Democrats vow to oppose DHS funding Bill, raising risk of govt shutdown

Mark Carney, Canada

No plans to pursue FTA with China: Canadian PM Carney amid Trump's threat

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump blames Democrats for 'chaos' after Minneapolis shooting sparks debate

Topics : winter storm International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREPadma Awards 2026Q3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance