US responsible for consequences of any escalation in region: Iran
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei made the comment in a briefing with journalists on Monday in Tehran
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An Iranian official warned Monday that the United States is "responsible for the consequences of any escalation" in the West Asia caused by Israel.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei made the comment in a briefing with journalists on Monday in Tehran.
"No one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the United States," Baghaei said.
"The United States bears responsibility for the Israeli regime's aggression, and it will also be responsible for the consequences of any escalation in tensions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 1:24 PM IST