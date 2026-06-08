7.8 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were ​issued after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off Mindanao in the southern ??Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said. The ‌geophysics agencies of the Philippines ​and neighbouring Indonesia issued ​tsunami warnings. There were no immediate reports of major damage ​in either country.

GFZ had earlier pegged the earthquake at 8.2. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat to the earthquake.

Phivolcs, the Philippine agency, said the quake was magnitude ​7.0 and warned of damage and tsunami waves above ‌one metre (yard), which could continue for several hours.

Indonesia's BMKG put ​the quake at a 7.7 magnitude.

Benjie Ancheta, police chief of Alabel town in Sarangani in the Philippines, said the police building ‌had some cracks immediately after ​the quake, which occurred ‌during their flag-raising ceremony.

Ancheta said there were no immediate reports ‌of ??casualties, but some people fainted following the strong tremor.

"This ​is the strongest earthquake we've experienced," Ancheta told Reuters by phone.

Witnesses in Indonesia's northern city of ​Manado said the quake felt very strong.

The Philippines and Indonesia are tectonically complex parts of the "Pacific Ring ‌of Fire", a seismically active belt stretching from South America ‌to the Russian Far East.