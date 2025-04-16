Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US tariffs to weaken credit conditions, raise default risks: Moody's

US tariffs to weaken credit conditions, raise default risks: Moody's

It said that an unpredictable US trade policy will lead to a deterioration in global credit conditions and macroeconomic impact will slow growth

Trump tariffs

US President Donald Trump shows a chart of countries imposing tariffs on the US and the new levies on those countries at the White House. (Screengrab from video by White House)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moody's Ratings on Wednesday said US tariffs will weaken credit conditions and raise defaults risks especially for low-rated and speculative grade corporates.

It said that an unpredictable US trade policy will lead to a deterioration in global credit conditions and macroeconomic impact will slow growth with a growing possibility of recession.

"Non-financial corporate sectors are most at risk from tariffs. Low-rated, speculative-grade companies will be affected by their reliance on debt markets. Risks for most banks and sovereigns are indirect through economic weakness," Moody's Ratings said in a report on US tariffs.

On April 9, the US administration authorised a 90-day pause on the implementation of most reciprocal tariffs, reverting to a universal rate of 10 per cent on almost all targeted countries, while raising tariffs on most goods from China to 145 per cent. On April 16, US further hiked tariffs on exports from China to 245 per cent.

 

"The tariffs have shocked financial markets and are raising the risk of a global economic recession. Continued uncertainty will impede business planning, stall investment and hit consumer confidence," Moody's Ratings said  The agency said even though the "pause" will give businesses more time to adjust production and sourcing, the lack of clarity on the tariff regime after 90 days will impede business planning, stall investment and slow growth.

Also Read

Parcels

Hong Kong suspends US parcel shipments amid Trump's tariff hike plans

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

China faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the US, says White House

Congress, Congress flag

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

'The ball is in China's court': Donald Trump presses Beijing on tariff deal

FIIs turned buyers of Indian stocks after nine consecutive days of selling

FIIs revisit Indian stocks with 2025's 3rd-biggest buy; will flows sustain?

"... credit conditions have deteriorated sharply over the last month and our baseline scenario anticipates that defaults will be higher than previously expected as businesses are forced to adjust to the higher cost of doing business, more expensive and scarcer funding and persistent uncertainty," it said.

With regard to tariff impact on US economy, Moody's said tariffs will shave at least one percentage point from US growth and significantly raise prices on US consumers and businesses.

The tariffs will eventually likely be borne by US consumers. Even if the pass-through may be slow, the tax will reduce household purchasing power. It will also squeeze profit margins of firms along the supply chain, Moody's added.

On China, Moody's said export sector and overall economy face severe challenges from the escalating trade tensions with the US and a slowing global economy.

"Even if the current escalation eases, US-China relations will remain contentious. This will weigh on business and consumer sentiment, posing a significant setback to the Chinese government's ongoing efforts to boost consumption and encourage the private sector," it said.

Domestic constraints, particularly arising from already weak consumer sentiment, indicate that the government may not be able to muster enough support to offset the impact of tariffs, without which the country's growth could slip to 4 per cent or less this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden recalls 'coloured kids' on bus; Trump shares clip, sparks backlash

woman

Who is a woman? UK top court to decide legal definition in landmark case

War, Israel-Gaza war

Troops to stay in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria indefinitely, says Israeli minister

nvidia

Asian shares fall as Nvidia, tech firms hit by US controls on AI chips

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

Seven rare earth minerals that China is weaponising in trade war with US

Topics : Trump tariffs Moodys US tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEJEE Mains Session 2 ResultDC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon