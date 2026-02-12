Trump warns Republicans of 'serious consequences' for voting against tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned any Republican from voting against tariffs, stating that any opposition will have "serious consequences" in the elections.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!"

Stressing the significance of tariffs, Trump said, "Tariffs have given us great national security because the mere mention of the word has countries agreeing to our strongest wishes. Tariffs have given us economic and national security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege."

Trump highlighted that the US's trade deficit with its partners has decreased significantly. "Our trade deficit has been reduced by 78 per cent, the Dow Jones has just hit 50,000, and the S&P, 7,000, all numbers that were considered impossible just one year ago," he said.

Canada worst to deal with: Trump

In a separate post, he accused Canada of taking advantage of the US on trade for many years. "They are among the worst in the world to deal with, especially regarding our northern border. Tariffs make a win for us, EASY. Republicans must keep it that way!" he said.

Implementation of tariffs

Within months of taking office for a second term in January last year, Trump announced massive reciprocal tariffs on all of the US' global trading partners, sending the markets into turmoil. On April 2, 2025, the US marked 'Liberation Day', unveiling a sweeping tariff plan that hit India harder than most.

The heightened tariffs allowed the US to negotiate deals with several countries, which were aimed at bringing down the trade deficit.

In August last year, Indian exports began facing a punishing 50 per cent tariff from August 27, which included a 25 per cent duty and an additional 25 per cent penalty for continuing to buy Russian crude. However, earlier this month, India secured a deal with the US, which brought down the total tariffs to 18 per cent.