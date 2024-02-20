Sensex (    %)
                        
US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

The resolution got 13 votes in favour and an abstention by the UK but could not be adopted since the US voted against the draft by casting its veto

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

The UN Security Council on Tuesday failed to adopt a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war after a veto by the US.
The 15-nation Council met Tuesday to vote on the latest resolution in the Israel-Hamas conflict that was put forward by Algeria on behalf of Arab States. The resolution demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that must be respected by all parties.
The resolution got 13 votes in favour and an abstention by the UK but could not be adopted since the US voted against the draft by casting its veto.
Commenting on the Algerian-proposed draft resolution on the situation in the Middle East ahead of the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington is working on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which would bring an immediate and sustained period of calm to Gaza for at least six weeks, and from which we could then take the time and the steps to build a more enduring peace.
She had said that the deal represented the best opportunity to reunite all hostages with their families and enable a prolonged pause in fighting, that would allow for more lifesaving food, water, fuel, medicine, and other essentials to get into the hands of Palestinian civilians who desperately need it.
"The resolution put forward in the Security Council, in contrast, would not achieve these outcomes, and indeed, may run counter to them. We have communicated this concern repeatedly to our colleagues on the Council. For that reason, the United States does not support action on this draft resolution. Should it come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted, Thomas-Greenfield said.
Algeria's draft resolution would have the Council reject the forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population in violation of international law and would demand an immediate end to any such violations and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. It would, among other things, call for unfettered humanitarian access into and throughout Gaza.

This is the third time since the October 7 Hamas attacks that the US has vetoed a resolution on Gaza in the Security Council.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

