'US-India alliance for women's economic empowerment being revitalised'

An alliance between the US and India that seeks to facilitate women's economic participation in India by catalysing commitments from private sector, civil society and government leaders in both countries is being revitalised, a senior US diplomat said on Tuesday.

The US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment will work across the board to harness the resources of the private sector and NGOs to foster commitments for women's retention, and stem employment and entrepreneurship, Deputy Chief of Mission in India Patricia A Lacina said.

She was delivering the keynote address at the WEConnect International Empowering Inclusion-Advancing Value Chains Summit 2024.

"...we are revitalising the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment. A public-private partnership to enhance mentorship," she said.

Last year, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the US Department of State, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the George Washington University launched the alliance in Delhi.

She also said that the US embassy and its consulates work with local stakeholders to advance women's economic empowerment, health and security.

"We can foster women's entrepreneurship through financing and training so they are equipped with the funds and the knowledge to excel," she said.

Lacina stressed on the need to bring together city, state and national authorities to develop and implement safe transportation for women and girls "so that they can get to better jobs and quality education".

She also highlighted increasing the number of Indian women studying in the US to share knowledge and address challenges together.