Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 06:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US warns Hamas planning attack on Palestinians in violation of ceasefire

US warns Hamas planning attack on Palestinians in violation of ceasefire

If the attack takes place, it "would constitute a direct and grave violation" of the agreement forged by President Donald Trump to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas, the statement said

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Representative Image: No further details were disclosed about the potential attack. Photo: Bloomberg

AP West Palm Beach (Florida)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US State Department said on Saturday that it has "credible reports" that Hamas could violate the ceasefire with an attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

If the attack takes place, it "would constitute a direct and grave violation" of the agreement forged by President Donald Trump to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas, the statement said.

No further details were disclosed about the potential attack.

"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," the State Department said.

Trump previously warned on social media that "if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Morocco flag

Morocco's Gen Z protesters demand accountability, education reform

prisoners, Gaza peace deal

Rafah crossing to reopen Monday for returnees to Gaza: Palestinian embassy

pakistan Flag

Choose 'peace or chaos': Pak Army chief warns Taliban amid rising tensions

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew giving up royal title as Epstein allegations refuse to fade

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan strikes terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan after TTP attack

Topics : Hamas Israel-Palestine israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon