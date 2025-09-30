Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US consumer confidence drops to five-month low on job market worries

US consumer confidence drops to five-month low on job market worries

The Conference Board's report showed the share of consumers saying jobs were plentiful declined to the lowest level since February 2021

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

The Conference Board’s gauge of confidence decreased 3.6 points to 94.2, data released Tuesday showed. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 96. | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mark Niquette 
US consumer confidence fell in September to a five-month low on growing concerns about job prospects and the broader economy. 
The Conference Board’s gauge of confidence decreased 3.6 points to 94.2, data released Tuesday showed. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 96. 
A gauge of present conditions fell 7 points to the lowest level in a year, while a measure of expectations for the next six months also dropped in September. 
The measure of confidence has been largely drifting sideways for the past several months as consumers contend with various cross-currents including a hiring slowdown, stubborn inflation and record stock prices. 
 
Despite subdued sentiment compared with earlier this year, consumer spending has proved resilient and is keeping the economy motoring ahead. Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time this year in an effort to guard against a deterioration in what Chair Jerome Powell said is a “low-hire, low-fire” labor market.  

Also Read

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

US June jobs report set to show slow hiring, strain from Trump's policies

pwc

Big four accounting firm PwC to lay off about 1,500 employees in US

(Image: Freepik)

In US, 2 in 5 employees are considering quitting their jobs: Here's why

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to launch 'TrumpRx', to make drugs cheaper for Americans, says report

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 India vs Sri Lanka live scorecard

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Deepti removes Athapaththu on 43

The Conference Board’s report showed the share of consumers saying jobs were plentiful declined to the lowest level since February 2021. The share that said jobs were hard to get was unchanged. 
The difference between these two — a metric closely followed by economists to gauge the job market — narrowed to the smallest since early 2021. 
“Consumers’ assessment of business conditions was much less positive than in recent months, while their appraisal of current job availability fell for the ninth straight month to reach a new multiyear low,” Stephanie Guichard, senior economist at the Conference Board, said in a statement. 
A separate report Tuesday showed job openings in August were little changed from a month earlier while the number of people who quit their jobs declined to the lowest level since November. 
While Fed officials lowered rates this month, Powell has said the central bank must remain attentive to the possibility that higher import duties risk leading to persistent inflation. 
“References to tariffs declined this month, but remained elevated and continued to be associated with concerns about higher prices,” Guichard said. 
Inflation has restrained consumer confidence this year. The share of consumers expecting higher prices in the next 12 months eased from a month earlier. 
Consumer spending has been solid in recent months. The Conference Board report showed buying plans for major appliances were little changed, while vacation plans eased.  
Homebuying plans, however, picked up as mortgage rates have started to fall. The share of consumers expecting a decline in interest rates rose to the highest level since the start of the year.
 

More From This Section

Aeroplane

Global air passenger traffic expected to hit 9.8 billion in 2025: Report

United Nations

UN mission urges Taliban to restore internet access across Afghanistan

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia backs Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, calls for end to conflict

Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar

Israel invites India to help rebuild regions, hails its role in West Asia

Balochistan attack, Quetta bomb blast

Nearly 10 dead in blast near Frontier Corps headquarters in Balochistan

Topics : World News US job market US jobs report consumer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon