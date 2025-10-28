Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 07:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Venezuela moves to cancel energy deals with Trinidad over US warship

Venezuelan authorities described Trinidad's decision to host the ship as a provocation, while Trinidad's government has said that joint exercises with the US happen regularly

On Sunday, the USS Gravely, a destroyer fitted with guided missiles, arrived in Trinidad to conduct joint exercises with Trinidad's navy | Reuters

AP Caracas
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Venezuela's vice president said Monday that energy agreements with Trinidad and Tobago should be canceled over what she described as hostile actions by the island nation.

Trinidad is now hosting one of the US warships involved in a controversial campaign to destroy Venezuelan speedboats allegedly carrying drugs to the United States.

On Sunday, the USS Gravely, a destroyer fitted with guided missiles, arrived in Trinidad to conduct joint exercises with Trinidad's navy.

Venezuelan authorities described Trinidad's decision to host the ship as a provocation, while Trinidad's government has said that joint exercises with the US happen regularly.

The prime minister of Trinidad has decided to join the war mongering agenda of the United States, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on national television Monday.

 

Rodriguez, who is also Venezuela's minister of hydrocarbons, said she would ask President Nicolas Maduro to withdraw from a 2015 agreement that enables neighboring countries to carry out joint natural gas exploration projects in the waters between both nations. Trinidad and Venezuela are separated by a small bay that is just 11 km wide at its narrowest point.

Unlike other leaders in Latin America and the Caribbean who have compared strikes on alleged drug vessels to extrajudicial killings, Trinidad Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissesar has supported the campaign.

The prime minister has said that she'd rather see drug traffickers blown to pieces than have them kill the citizens of her nation.

Trinidad, which has a population of about 1.4 million people, is sometimes used by smugglers to store and sort drugs before shipping them to Europe and North America.

Venezuela's government has described the US military buildup in the Caribbean as a threat, with government officials there claiming that the deployment of US warships to the region is part of an effort to overthrow Maduro, who has been widely accused of stealing last year's election.

Tensions between Venezuela and the United States escalated last week as the Trump administration announced it would be deploying its largest aircraft career to the southern Caribbean, complementing a flotilla that already includes eight warships, a submarine, drones and fighter jets.

The Trump administration has launched 10 strikes against alleged drug carrying vessels since September, when it first deployed ships to the southern Caribbean. At least 43 people have been killed In the controversial attacks.

Topics : Donald Trump Venezuela Donald Trump administration US Navy

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

