Vessel hit by unknown projectile in Hormuz, crew casualty reported
No environmental impact has been reported and authorities are investigating, UKMTO said
Reuters
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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report on Tuesday that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz, causing engine room damage and a crew casualty, with the remaining crew being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard.
No environmental impact has been reported and authorities are investigating, UKMTO said.
The incident comes as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, with vessel crossings still in the single digits, down from more than 130 a day before the war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:41 AM IST