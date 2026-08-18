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Home / World News / Vessel hit by unknown projectile in Hormuz, crew casualty reported

Vessel hit by unknown projectile in Hormuz, crew casualty reported

No environmental impact has ‌been reported ​and authorities are ‌investigating, UKMTO said

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

The incident ‌comes as shipping through ​the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, with vessel ​crossings still in the single digits | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report on ‌Tuesday that ​a vessel was ​struck by an unknown ​projectile while transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz, causing engine room ​damage and a crew casualty, ‌with the remaining crew ​being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard.
 
No environmental impact has ‌been reported ​and authorities are ‌investigating, UKMTO said.
 
The incident ‌comes as shipping through ​the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, with vessel ​crossings still in the single digits, down ‌from more than 130 ‌a day before the war. 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:41 AM IST