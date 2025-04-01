Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volkswagen, Stellantis, others fined $495 mn over EU recycling cartel

Volkswagen, Stellantis, others fined $495 mn over EU recycling cartel

Other penalised members of the cartel included Toyota , Mitsubishi, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, GM, Suzuki and Volvo

Mercedes-Benz avoided a fine for alerting the EU enforcer to the cartel. | | Bloomberg

Reuters
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

 Volkswagen, Stellantis, 13 other carmakers and their car association were fined a total of 458 million euros ($495 million) by EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday for taking part in a vehicle recycling cartel. 
The European Commission, which raided the companies three years ago, said the cartel, which involved end-of-life vehicles, took place from May 2002 to September 2017, with automakers association ACEA organising meetings and contacts between the companies. 
End-of-life vehicle recycling is when cars are dismantled and processed for recycling and disposal once they are no longer fit for use. 
The EU competition watchdog said the companies agreed not to compete with each other in advertising the extent to which their cars could be recycled and agreed to keep quiet on how much recycled materials are used in new cars. 
 
They also agreed not to pay car dismantlers for processing the end-of-life vehicles. EU laws require carmakers to bear the costs of recyling such vehicles if needed, allowing car owners to dispose of cars free with a dismantler. 

"We will not tolerate cartels of any kind, and that includes those that suppress customer awareness and demand for more environmentally friendly products," EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said in a statement. 
Volkswagen's fine was the biggest at 127.69 million euros, followed by Stellantis at a total of 99.5 million euros, Renault-Nissan at 81.46 million euros, and Ford at 41.46 million euros. 
Other penalised members of the cartel included Toyota , Mitsubishi, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, GM, Suzuki and Volvo. 
Mercedes-Benz avoided a fine for alerting the EU enforcer to the cartel. 
The ACEA was handed a 500,000 euro fine. 
All the carmakers admitted wrongdoing in return for a 10% reduction to their fines. 
A Stellantis statement said the company acknowledged the decision by the EU's competition body, having cooperated with it throughout the investigation. 
Provisions had already been made against the fine and are reflected in the company's 2024 full-year results, Stellantis added.

Topics : Volkswagen European Union E-waste recycling

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

