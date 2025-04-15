Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Didn't want anyone else to have it': JD Vance jokes after trophy drop

'Didn't want anyone else to have it': JD Vance jokes after trophy drop

JD Vance dropped Ohio State's national championship trophy during a White House photo op, later joking, 'I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it'

US VP JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance fumbles football team's championship trophy at White House (Screengrab)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

What was meant to be a proud celebration of Ohio State University’s national football championship turned into an unexpected viral moment on Monday, when US Vice President JD Vance dropped the team’s trophy during an event.
 
Following a round of spirited speeches from President Donald Trump, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, and Vice President Vance himself, the South Lawn was buzzing with energy. Vance, an Ohio State alumni, took the stage to lift the golden trophy but didn’t realise the sleek top wasn’t attached to the black base.
 
In front of players, coaches, and a national audience, Vance lost his grip. The football-shaped top of the trophy separated mid-lift. TreVeyon Henderson, OSU’s star running back, caught the top midair, but the base tumbled to the ground, rolling a short distance as the Vice President scrambled to retrieve it.
 
 

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Next round of nuclear talks in Oman, says Iran after officials name Rome

Mehul Choksi

LIVE news updates: CBI, ED officials headed to Belgium after Mehul Choksi's arrest

Harvard University (Photo: Bloomberg)

Trump administration freezes $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University

trade, import, export, container, shipping

US small businesses challenge Trump's tariff rationale, cite constitution

White House

White House proposes significant cuts to State dept, UN, Nato funding

 
  The Marine Corps Band played ‘We Are the Champions’, but the music was nearly drowned out by gasps and chuckles from the crowd and players witnessing the mishap. 
With help from Henderson and Coach Day, Vance managed to reassemble the trophy. He later posed holding just the golden top.
Trying to lighten the moment, Vance took to X (formerly Twitter), joking: “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”
   
 
  The ceremony had started on a high note, with President Trump commending the Buckeyes for their 2024 championship run, especially after facing ‘adversity’, including a surprise 13-10 loss to unranked Michigan at home in November. 
“I hesitate to mention it,” Trump quipped, referencing Ohio State’s fourth straight loss to their longtime rival. “The team up north — we won’t talk about it.”
 
Before the trophy mishap, Vance also poked fun at the rivalry, calling out an audience member wearing Michigan gear: “I don’t know who let the guy over in the corner here, in a Michigan hat, into this celebration,” he said. 
 
“But I’m about to tell the Secret Service, ‘You’ve got a dangerous weapon, sir,” he added.
   
[With agency inputs]
 

More From This Section

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Nepal, no damage reported so far

Harvard University

Harvard refuses to surrender independence after Donald Trump's threat

US President Donald Trump, El Salvador's Nayib Bukele

Won't be releasing Maryland man back to US, says El Salvador Prez Bukele

trade, import, export, container, shipping

China's sea cargo flow slows after Trump's reciprocal tariffs take effect

International students challenge widespread US visa revocations in court

International students challenge widespread US visa revocations in court

Topics : Donald Trump Ohio Ohio State University BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon