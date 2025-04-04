Friday, April 04, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Wall Street opens sharply lower, Nasdaq heads toward bear market

Wall Street opens sharply lower, Nasdaq heads toward bear market

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 20% from its all-time closing high touched in December, putting it on course to confirm a bear market

Wall Street

The S&P 500 lost 134.05 points, or 2.48%, to 5,262.47 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 473.16 points, or 2.86%, to 16,077.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 994.46 points, or 2.45%, to 39,551.47. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite heading into a bear market, after China imposed fresh tariffs on all US goods in response to the Trump administration's sweeping levies, escalating a global trade war. 
 
The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 20% from its all-time closing high touched in December, putting it on course to confirm a bear market.
 
The S&P 500 lost 134.05 points, or 2.48%, to 5,262.47 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 473.16 points, or 2.86%, to 16,077.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 994.46 points, or 2.45%, to 39,551.47. 
 
 

More From This Section

US economy

US job growth beats expectations in March amid Trump's tariff concerns

S&P to review all global forecasts in wake of Trump's tariff shock

S&P to review all global forecasts in wake of Trump's tariff shock

Cairn Oil & Gas

Oil prices see drop 8% amid China retaliating with tariffs on US goods

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific orders 100 new aircraft, to start deliveries this year

WEF, Klaus Schwab, Davos

WEF founder Klaus Schwab to step down as chair of board of trustees

Topics : Wall Street Markets Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon