Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Markets Today: FIIs; Wall St; Trump tariffs; Active Infra, Rapid Fleet IPOs

Markets Today: FIIs; Wall St; Trump tariffs; Active Infra, Rapid Fleet IPOs

In the previous session, Sensex ended at 78,017.19, up 32.81 points or 0.04 per cent. Nifty50 closed at 23,668.65, up 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Markets Today, March 26, 2025: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) buying for the fourth straight day, along with uncertainty around Trump tariffs and upbeat global cues, are likely to drive the mood of the Indian benchmarks, Nifty50 and Sensex, today.
 
At 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were up 54 points at 22,759, suggesting a higher start.
 
In the previous session, Sensex ended at 78,017.19, up 32.81 points or 0.04 per cent. Nifty50 closed at 23,668.65, up 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent. 
   

Domestic cues

 
S&P Global has revised India’s 2025-26 growth forecast down by 20 basis points to 6.5 per cent, but expects services-led exports to the US to remain strong despite potential tariffs.
 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

These 2 stocks are recommended by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec; check target

market, stock trading, trading

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds 32pts, Nifty ends at 23,668; SMIDs dip 1%; IT shares outshine

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

BMW Industries jumps 10% after signing MoU with Steel ministry under PLI

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

BSE MidCap, SmallCap indices snap 5-day winning run, fall up to 2% today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Central Bank shares slip 5% after launching QIP at floor price of Rs 42.62

 
Under the new leadership of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi is shifting towards a more regulated approach, stressing upon the costs of regulatory changes.
 
Additionally, the Balanced advantage funds (BAFs) have increased their equity exposure as market corrections eased valuations.
 
The RBI’s revised priority sector lending norms, effective April 1, 2025, will help banks like HDFC, RBL, Federal, and IndusInd meet targets more easily.
   
Fintech NBFCs disbursed 83 million loans worth Rs 81,365 crore in the first three quarters of FY25, according to FACE data.
 
India is considering cutting tariffs on over half of US imports worth $23 billion in the first phase of a trade deal.
   

Global cues

  Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Wednesday, buoyed by Wall Street’s gains, amid growing expectations that US President Trump's tariffs may not be as severe as initially anticipated.
 
Last checked, the ASX 200 was up 0.83 per cent, while Kospi rose 0.2 per cent. Nikkei gained 0.51 per cent and Topix advanced 0.21 per cent.
 
Reports from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg suggest that the White House’s planned tariffs, set for April 2, are expected to be more limited in scope than originally feared. 
 
President Trump also indicated some flexibility regarding the reciprocal tariffs on trade partners, sparking optimism. However, US consumer confidence is reportedly being impacted.
 
Morning Consult reportedly highlighted that US consumers are growing more inflation-weary and financially vulnerable, which could lead to reduced spending across all income levels as they face heightened labor market risks.
 
All three major US indexes closed higher. The S&P 500 added 0.16 per cent, while the Nasdaq rose 0.46 per cent. The Dow Jones inched up 0.01 per cent.
 

Other triggers

 

FII, DII

 
FIIs purchased shares worth Rs 5,371.57 on March 25, while DIIs net sold shares worth Rs 2,768.87 crore, on March 25. 
 
Since resuming buying, FIIs have net bought shares worth Rs 19,136.83 crore in the last four sessions. 
 

IPO market

 
Identixweb IPO (SME) will open for subscription. ATC Energies IPO (SME) and Shri Ahimsa IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Desco Infratech IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.
 
 
Active Infrastructures IPO (SME) and Rapid Fleet IPO (SME) will see their allotment. 
 

Commodity market 

 
Gold prices rose on Tuesday amid safe-haven demand due to uncertainty over US President Trump’s upcoming tariffs, which could drive inflation. Spot gold climbed 0.3 per cent to $3,020.06 an ounce, and US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $3,025.90.
   
Oil prices remained mostly unchanged after Ukraine’s President Zelensky agreed to a truce with Russia. Brent crude rose 3 cents to $73.02 per barrel, while US WTI crude fell 16 cents to $69. Zelensky warned that any Russian violations would prompt him to seek more US weapons and sanctions.
 

Here's how analysts are assessing today's (March 26) trading session:

 
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities
 
For day traders, 23,600/77,700 would be the key support zone. Above this level, the market could retest the range of 23,850/78,300 to 23,900/78,500. On the flip side, a dismissal of 23,600/77,700 could alter market sentiment. Below this level, the market could slip to 23,500 to 23,450/77300-77200.
 
Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta
 
A breakout above 23,810 could drive the Nifty towards the 24,080 levels, where the 200-DSMA is positioned, while sustaining below 23,500 could lead to further weakness towards the 23,300–23,200 range.

More From This Section

PremiumTrent, westside, fashion retail

Trent: Still a pricey bet on fast fashion retail, stays in top picks

PremiumMajority of the larger balanced advantage funds (BAFs) raised their equity exposure in October after trimming the allocation in the previous months. However, in most cases, the equity exposure remained closer to their respective multi-year low levels

Balanced advantage fund equity exposure off lows as valuations improve

bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv hits over 5-month high; stock surges 25% so far in CY25

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank hits highest level in CY25, nears record high; up 9% in 2 weeks

PremiumTuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi takes a fresh regulatory stance under Tuhin Kanta Pandey's leadership

Topics : Reserve Bank of India MARKETS TODAY FIIs BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Foreign investors Trump tariffs Wall Street rises SME IPOs Markets Sensex Nifty IPOs initial public offering (IPO) Share price share market DIIs Indian equities Gift Nifty IPO market Trending Market trends India GDP growth India GDP S&P global Ratings US President Trump Wall Street Gold Prices Crude Oil Price Oil prcies SME companies Market technicals technical analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon