Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Wastewater discharge at Fukushima plant safe for residents: IAEA chief

IAEA is sending a team of experts to the plant later this month to assist Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' effort to gain public trust

Fukushima Daiichi plant

Fukushima Daiichi plant (File Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Tomioka (Japan)
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The head of the UN atomic agency on Wednesday told local Japanese representatives at a meeting in Fukushima that the ongoing discharge of treated radioactive wastewater at the ruined nuclear power plant has met safety standards and that any restrictions on products from the region are not scientific.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi joined local officials and representatives from fishing and business groups and reassured them that the discharges are being carried out with no impact to the environment, water, fish and sediment."

Grossi, who arrived in Japan on Tuesday, returned to Fukushima for the first time since the release of the treated water began in August.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Grossi will examine the discharge and sampling facility later Wednesday. He last visited the plant in July after issuing an IAEA review predicting only negligible impact from the discharges. The IAEA comprehensive report later concluded that the discharges meet international safety standards.
The 2011 disaster damaged the Fukushima plant's power supply and reactor cooling functions, triggering triple meltdowns and causing large amounts of radioactive wastewater to accumulate. After more than a decade of cleanup work, the plant began discharging the water after treating it and diluting it with large amounts of seawater on Aug. 24, starting a process that's expected to take decades.
The discharges have been opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries including China, which banned all imports of Japanese seafood immediately after the release began.
There is no scientific reason to impose any restriction on products coming from us, Grossi said at the meeting in Iwaki, south of the Fukushima Daiichi plant.
This is very important in particular to be said in this forum here in Fukushima," he said. He noted a political dimension to this activity since ... some neighboring countries are also manifesting concerns."

Despite earlier fears that the water discharge would further hurt Fukushima's hard-hit fishing industry, it has not damaged its reputation domestically. China's ban on Japanese seafood mostly hit scallop exporters in Hokkaido. Tokyo has earmarked a fund of more than 100 billion yen ($680 million) that includes compensation and other support, including measures to help find other export destinations.

Also Read

Only the operator of Fukushima plant liable to pay damages: Tokyo Court

Tremors in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Afghanistan

UN nuclear chief visits Japan to examine Fukushima wastewater release

Japan issues tsunami advisory after an earthquake near its outlying islands

Fukushima NPP starts 3rd release of treated radioactive wastewater into sea

Haiti's future being planned on two tracks: political power, gang power

US elections 2024: America has its first presidential rematch since 1956

Japan's Space One's solid-fuelled Kairos rocket explodes after launch

Ukraine launches drone attacks on Russia for second night in row: Officials

US airlines' plan to boost capacity in doubt amid delayed Boeing deliveries

The discharges are at the beginning of a long process, Grossi said, stressing the importance of transparency, technical accuracy and wide open, honest dialogue and consultation. He stressed that the IAEA has its own office and lab at the Fukushima plant to independently monitor the process.
Grossi said he met with residents not only to highlight the main points about the discharges but to learn from you. He said he would keep coming back to Fukushima and that he is open to hearing residents' concerns and needs.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has reversed earlier plans for a nuclear phaseout and is accelerating the use of nuclear power in response to rising fuel costs related to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and pressure to meet decarbonization goals.
On Tuesday, Grossi expressed support for increasing Japan's nuclear capacity as the country looks to it as a stable, clean source of power.
Grossi, at a meeting with Economy and Industry Minister Ken Saito, offered Japan technical assistance to improve the idled Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan's northcentral region of Niigata, run by the Fukushima Daiichi operator, to address concerns about its past problems with safeguarding measures. It and the government are keen to restart it soon.
IAEA is sending a team of experts to the plant later this month to assist Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' effort to gain public trust.
The restart remains uncertain because it is subject to the host community's consent. The Jan. 1 earthquake in the nearby Noto region rekindled safety concerns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fukushima Fukushima nuclear crisis Nuclear treaty United Nations Security Council United Nations General Assembly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVETCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon