Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / We continue to work for ceasefire: US state dept on Russia-Ukraine conflict

We continue to work for ceasefire: US state dept on Russia-Ukraine conflict

United States President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg to discuss the conflict in Ukraine

US flag, US, united states

The talks came as the US continues efforts to broker a ceasefire deal to end the conflict. Photo: pexels

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Department of State said on Tuesday (US local time) that America continues to push for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Until the ceasefire is achieved, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "there would be no negotiations, no decisions, no arrangements until after the carnage has stopped."

While responding to a query on the negotiations with Russia, on being asked whether there have been any discussions of the sanctions relief and whether the White House has asked the State Department to drop any list of sanctions that could be removed, Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "I won't speak to any discussion between the White House and the State Depaerment, Secretary Rubio and any other leader here. But what I can say is a reminder that was clear from the beginning- there would be no negotiations, no decisions, no arrangements until after the carnage has stopped."

 

She further added, "After Psalm Sunday, there is clearly a dynamic that there has to be questions about the nature of who is really committed to peace and a ceasefire. But there are no negotiations or arrangements, based on the regular statements from the administration and from Secretary Rubio as well. It's a meat grinder. That has not changed, and until that stops, nothing like that is happening."

Bruce said, "Yet, we continue to work obviously for the ceasefire in that regard."

Her remarks come after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has mentioned during the press briefing on the agreement with Russia, whether Russia agreed to anything to Steve Witkoff, Leavitt said that while she wouldn't want to get ahead of the negotiations, "What I can tell is, a productive conversation was had as the Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said last night he believes that Russia wants to end this war and the President believes that as well."

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia claims attack on Ukraine's Sumy was supposed to target troops

Trump Biden

Ukraine war wouldn't have happened if 2020 election wasn't rigged: Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Kremlin says no quick fix as Trump pushes for Ukraine war progress

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian strike on Ukraine's Sumy kills 32 civilians, including children

Donald Trump, Trump

Ukraine talks going 'ok', but it's time to 'put up or shut up', says Trump

She added, "There is incentive for Russia to end this war, and perhaps that could be economic partnerships with the United States, but we need to see a ceasefire first, and the President and the Presidential Envoy Witkoff made it very clear to the Russians."

Her remarks follow US President Donald Trump blaming the Joe Biden administration for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and claiming that the war would not have occurred if the 2020 election had not been "rigged."

Previously, United States President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported.

On Friday, Putin was shown on state TV, as per Al Jazeera, greeting Witkoff in Saint Petersburg's presidential library at the start of the negotiations, and their talks lasted more than four hours.

The Kremlin said the meeting "focused on various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement", without elaborating.

The talks came as the US continues efforts to broker a ceasefire deal to end the conflict, which has stalled amid negotiations on the conditions of the deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Immigrants may get money, flight tickets if they 'self-deport', says Trump

Joe Biden, autopen

Judge orders release of billions from two key Biden-era initiatives

Donald Trump, US President Trump

Judge blocks labour dept from enforcing key part of Trump's anti-DEI orders

Donald Trump, Trump

President Trump wants to see dialogue, discussion with Iran: WH press secy

US students, students in US

Visa cancellations leave foreign students in US fearing deportation

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayPBKS vs KKR LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon