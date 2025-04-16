Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Judge blocks labour dept from enforcing key part of Trump's anti-DEI orders

Judge blocks labour dept from enforcing key part of Trump's anti-DEI orders

Judge Matthew Kennelly of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois issued the ruling in response to a lawsuit filed by Chicago Women in Trades

Donald Trump, US President Trump

The lawsuit filed by Chicago Women in Trades argued that Trump's executive orders infringe on First Amendment Rights | Image: Bloomberg

AP Chicago
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction that prevents the U.S. Department of Labour from requiring government contractors and grant recipients to certify they do not operate any diversity, equity and inclusion programs that run afoul of anti-discrimination laws until further order from the court.

Judge Matthew Kennelly of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois issued the ruling in response to a lawsuit filed by Chicago Women in Trades, a nonprofit dedicated to training and retaining women in skilled construction trades that receives several grants from the Department of Labour.

The certification provision is a key part of President Donald Trump's executive orders aimed at curbing DEI programs because contractors and grant recipients could be subjected to crippling financial penalties under the False Claims Act if they are found in violation of it.

 

The lawsuit filed by Chicago Women in Trades argued that Trump's executive orders infringe on First Amendment Rights and are so broad and vague in their definition of what might constitute illegal DEI as to make compliance impossible.

Kennelly had already issued a temporary restraining order against the Labour Department last month that was shorter in duration. His order is limited in scope because he declined to extend the injunction to other federal agencies beyond DOL.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

President Trump wants to see dialogue, discussion with Iran: WH press secy

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Highlights: ED chargesheets Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case

Harvard University

Harvard's decision to resist Trump is of 'momentous significance'

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

Hardening soft power: US President Donald Trump is undermining the US

PremiumIndia, US, India US

Trump trade mayhem: India's options amid rising global uncertainty

However, he ruled that Chicago Women in Trades was ultimately likely to succeed in its lawsuit against key parts of the executive orders, writing that it is anything but obvious what constitutes illegal DEI programs in the government's view.

The lawsuit is one of several challenging Trump's executive orders targeting DEI programs in both the private and public sectors. A federal appeals court last month lifted a Baltimore judge's block on the anti-DEI orders in a similar case.

Trump signed two DEI-related executive orders in January, one of which directs federal agencies to eliminate their own DEI activities and end any equity-related grants or contracts. The other takes broader aim by imposing the certification provision on all companies and institutions with government contracts or grant dollars. It also directs federal agencies to identify private companies, non-profits or foundations for potential investigation into DEI practices.

In response to Tuesday's ruling, Justice Department spokesperson Natalie Baldassarre said that the DOJ "has vigorously defended President Trump's executive actions, including the order to end radical and wasteful government DEI programs, and will continue to do so.

Chicago Women in Trades and lawyers for the organization had no immediate comment.

Kennelly on Tuesday also prohibited the Labour Department from canceling or freezing a congressionally-appropriated grant to Chicago Women In Trades under the Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations initiative, which aims to expand pathways for women seeking to enter skilled trades. Kennelly said taking away that grant would violate separation of power provisions under the Constitution.

However, Kennelly's injunction is narrower in scope than his earlier decision to prohibit the Labour Department from canceling all grants to Chicago Women in Trades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US students, students in US

Visa cancellations leave foreign students in US fearing deportation

China stock market

China steps up stock market rescue as record ETF inflows signal support

Donald Trump, Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick

Trump warns Harvard may lose tax exempt status over political stance

Wall Street

Wall Street edges higher as investors eye possible tariff exemptions

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

US import prices unexpectedly fall in March on cheaper energy goods

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayPBKS vs KKR LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon