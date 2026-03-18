'We will pursue, find, neutralise him': Israel on Mojtaba Khamenei

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue targeting anyone who "poses a threat to the state of Israel," including Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, military spokesperson Effie Defrin has said, saying that they have no current information on Khamenei's whereabouts.

According to Al Jazeera, when asked about Khamenei's whereabouts, Defrin said on Tuesday that the IDF had no information, adding, "But I can say one thing: we will continue - as we have proven - we will continue to pursue anyone who poses a threat to the state of Israel, and anyone who raises a hand against it is not immune from us. We will pursue him, find him, and neutralise him."

As per Al Jazeera, Defrin also said Israel would continue targeting members of Iran's paramilitary Basij forces, stating, "I say here again, we will reach everyone, no matter where or when."

The IDF had earlier said it killed Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani.

Defrin further noted that Israel is preparing for a "prolonged campaign, including during Passover," the Jewish holiday observed this year on the first eight days of April, Al Jazeera reported. Meanwhile, Israel said it was working to intercept a fresh barrage of missiles launched from Iran, CNN reported.

Air raid sirens were heard across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with visuals showing flashes in the night sky, including what appeared to be a cluster munition missile over Tel Aviv, according to CNN.

Israeli fire and rescue teams were dispatched to multiple impact sites in the greater Tel Aviv area, authorities said, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the Bahrain Defence Force said its air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 129 missiles and 233 drones since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran more than two weeks ago, Al Jazeera reported.