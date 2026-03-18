Strait of Hormuz situation won't return to 'pre-war' status: Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its "pre-war state.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, "The Strait of Hormuz situation won't return to its pre-war status."

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region following ongoing military confrontations involving the United States, Israel and Iran, raising concerns over the stability of global energy supply chains.

Meanwhile, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard defended President Donald Trump's decision-making on Iran, emphasising that the President has the authority to determine threats to national security.

In a statement posted on X, Gabbard said, "Donald Trump was overwhelmingly elected by the American people to be our President and Commander in Chief. As our Commander in Chief, he is responsible for determining what is and is not an imminent threat, and whether or not to take action he deems necessary to protect the safety and security of our troops, the American people and our country."

She further outlined the role of the intelligence community, stating, "The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is responsible for helping coordinate and integrate all intelligence to provide the President and Commander in Chief with the best information available to inform his decisions."

Gabbard added that after reviewing available intelligence, Trump concluded that Iran posed an imminent threat, saying, "After carefully reviewing all the information before him, President Trump concluded that the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat and he took action based on that conclusion."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the Strait of Hormuz would soon be secured, saying it "won't be too long," even though Nato countries would not assist in the ongoing conflict with Iran, CNN reported.

"It won't be, I don't believe, too long. We're knocking the hell out of the coast. It's basically the coast and the water. And it won't be too long," Trump told reporters, as per CNN.