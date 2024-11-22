Business Standard
Home / World News / What is the International Criminal Court that issued Netanyahu's warrant?

What is the International Criminal Court that issued Netanyahu's warrant?

International Criminal Court issued warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of crimes against humanity related to the 13-month war in Gaza

International Criminal Court, ICC | Photo: Wikimedia commons

International Criminal Court, ICC | Photo: Wikimedia commons

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, along with Hamas military leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, accusing them of crimes against humanity during the 13-month war in Gaza.
 
However, on Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he would defy the issuance of an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and even extended an invitation to his Israeli counterpart. But what is the ICC and what does defiance of its warrant means? 
 

What is the International Criminal Court ?

The International Criminal Court, or ICC, is a permanent judicial institution established in 2002 under the Rome Statute. The Rome Statute was adopted on July 17, 1998. It prosecutes individuals for grave international crimes, including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and crimes of aggression. It is based in The Hague, Netherlands.
 
 

What crimes does the ICC prosecute?

The ICC has jurisdiction over four types of crimes:
 
1. Genocide: Acts aimed at destroying a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, including killing, causing harm, or imposing conditions to destroy the group.

More From This Section

Google Chrome, Chrome browser

UK regulator considers probe into Apple's, Google's mobile browsers

Image of the star WOH G64 taken by the VLTI

For the first time ever, scientists capture image of star in another galaxy

United Nations Security Council

More aid workers have been killed in 2024 than in any other year, says UN

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Hypersonic missile strike on Ukraine was a warning to reckless West: Russia

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Israel-Gaza war: Hungarian PM Orban defies ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

2. Crimes against humanity: Widespread or systematic attacks on civilians, including murder, rape, enslavement, apartheid, and deportation.
3. War crimes: Grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions, such as targeting civilians, using child soldiers, or attacking hospitals and cultural sites.
4. Crimes of aggression: Armed attacks by one state against another, threatening its sovereignty or independence.
 
“The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest,” the ICC had said in its official statement.
 

When does the ICC have jurisdiction?

The ICC can prosecute crimes that occurred after July1, 2002, within member states (States Parties) or involving their nationals or when cases are referred to them by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in non-member states that have accepted the court’s jurisdiction.
 

Which countries are part of the ICC?

The Rome Statute, which established the ICC, has been signed by 139 countries and ratified by 123 countries, making them State Parties to the Statute. Most European nations are signatories and State Parties, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Hungary. Some African, West Asian and Asian countries have signed and ratified the treaty.
 
Israel is among the countries to have signed the treaty but not ratified it. This means that at the time of signing Israel showed its support to the establishment of the ICC and its principles. However, they have not ratified it, meaning they are not legally bound by the treaty and do not fall under the ICC’s jurisdiction unless they later choose to ratify it or accept ICC jurisdiction for specific cases.
 

Is India part of the ICC?

No, India is not part of the ICC. India chose not to sign the Rome Statute during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Indian delegation, under the leadership of then Minister of State for External Affairs Vasundhara Raje, expressed concerns regarding the Statute’s provisions, particularly those related to the ICC’s jurisdiction over non-international armed conflicts and the exclusion of terrorism from its purview.
 
Subsequent administrations have maintained this position, including Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2013, when the government reiterated India’s stance.
 

US, Russia, China not part of ICC

Other major nations such as the United States, Russia, China, and Turkey are also not part of the ICC.
 
The US had initially signed the Rome Statute under President Clinton but did not ratify. It was later renounced under President George W Bush. Similarly, Russia had signed, but later withdrew its intent to ratify.
 

How is the ICC funded?

Similar to UN contributions, member states fund the ICC based on their wealth. The UK, Japan, Germany, and France are the largest contributors.
 

Challenges of the ICC

The ICC seeks to hold perpetrators of grave crimes accountable on an international platform, which is necessary, especially in cases where national courts are unable to do so. However, there are many challenges for the ICC to enact its powers. Some of the limitations include, but not limited to, are: 
Limited jurisdiction: Non-member states like the US, China, and India are beyond its reach.
Reliance on cooperation: Without its own police force, the ICC depends on member countries for enforcement.
Political resistance: Some nations view the ICC as infringing on sovereignty and may choose to resist its orders.
 

Impact of Hungarian PM’s denial on the ICC

The ICC relies on the cooperation of its member states to enforce its orders, as it lacks its own enforcement force. Hungary’s refusal to comply with the arrest warrant undermines the court’s credibility and effectiveness. Such non-compliance by a member state can also set a concerning precedent, potentially encouraging other nations to disregard ICC directives. This can weaken the institution’s authority.
 

Also Read

Adani, Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani charged by US in $265 million bribery case: Top things we know

Gautam Adan

SEC charges Adani in $265 mn bribery scandal: Here are the key allegations

Corruption

Cyril Cabanes faces US SEC charges: Foreign Corrupt Practices Act explained

Gautam Adani, Adani

What is the US SEC and its Indian counterpart Sebi in market regulation?

Adani Green Ltd

What does the SEC indictment of Adani mean, and is there an Indian equivalent?

Topics : Decoded Explained criminal cases crimes Courts BS Web Reports Israel-Palestine israel Gaza conflict Gaza Hungary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon