Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Whatsapp alleges Israel's spyware firm Paragon of targeting dozens of users

Whatsapp alleges Israel's spyware firm Paragon of targeting dozens of users

The official declined to say who, specifically, was targeted or where they were geographically, saying only that targets included an unspecified number of civil society and media figures

Whatsapp, meta

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An official with Meta's popular WhatsApp chat service said the Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions had targeted scores of its users, including journalists and members of civil society. 
The official said on Friday that WhatsApp had sent Paragon a cease-and-desist letter following the hacking. In a statement, WhatsApp said the company "will continue to protect people's ability to communicate privately." 
Paragon declined to comment. 
The WhatsApp official told Reuters that it had detected an effort to hack approximately 90 users of its platform. 
The official declined to say who, specifically, was targeted or where they were geographically, saying only that targets included an unspecified number of civil society and media figures. He said WhatsApp had since "disrupted" the hacking effort. 
 
The official declined to discuss how it ascertained that Paragon was responsible for the hacking. He said law enforcement and "industry partners" had been informed of the hacking, but declined to go into detail.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

colgate

Colgate-Palmolive sees weaker annual sales growth on demand slowdown

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Q4 loss softened by renewable fuels as refining margins fall

US inflation

US prices increases in December amid accelerating consumer spending

Goldman Sachs

President Putin allows Goldman Sachs to sell its business in Russia

asteroid

Global defence plan triggered as 100-metre asteroid may hit earth in 2032

Topics : whatsapp israel Malware WhatsApp users Cyber Attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon