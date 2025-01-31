Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / President Putin allows Goldman Sachs to sell its business in Russia

President Putin allows Goldman Sachs to sell its business in Russia

Putin permitted Balchug Capital to buy the division, according to a decree he signed

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jenny Surane and Selcuk Gokoluk
 
President Vladimir Putin is allowing Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to sell its business in Russia, making the US firm one of the few Western banks to fully exit the country.  
Putin permitted Balchug Capital to buy the division, according to a decree he signed. Goldman has entered into a binding agreement to dispose of its subsidiary, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity.
 
It’s the latest in a string of banking deals that Putin has allowed. He signed a decree in December allowing Natixis to sell its business in the country. This month, ING Groep NV agreed to sell its operations in Russia to Global Development JSC, a company owned by a Moscow-based financial investor. 
 
 
A spokesperson for Goldman declined to comment.

Also Read

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

Oil falls as Donald Trump reiterates call for Opec to reduce prices

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Republic Day: Putin hails Russian-Indian ties as 'special partnership'

Donald Trump, Trump

Will soon speak to Putin and help in settling war in Ukraine, says Trump

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin claims Ukraine war could have been avoided under Trump presidency

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Ukraine war could have been averted if Trump's win was not 'stolen': Putin

 
“We have worked closely with all the relevant authorities to ensure that this transaction is in full compliance with all local and international laws and sanction regulations,” David Amaryan, founder and chief executive officer of Balchug Capital, said in a statement. “The bank will play a key role in our portfolio.”
 
The deal will be a landmark acquisition for the Armenian investor, which has total assets of about $2 billion. Goldman Sachs has had a presence in Russia since 1998. The unit ranked 230th in terms of assets among domestic banks, according to Interfax.  
 
Nearly three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many Western lenders continue to operate hefty, increasingly profitable units in the country despite public pledges to wind them down. Citigroup Inc., for instance, has ceased almost all institutional banking services in Russia, though it still has $9 billion tied to the country. 

More From This Section

asteroid

Global defence plan triggered as 100-metre asteroid may hit earth in 2032

NASA's Sunita Williams' health deteriorates

Sunita Williams sets record for total spacewalking time by woman astronaut

Gold

Gold prices hit record high as Trump tariff concerns drive demand

H-1B Visa

US Senators push to reverse auto-renewal of work permits back to 180 days

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg frustrated over internal leaks, Meta warns employees

Topics : Vladimir Putin Goldman Sachs Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon