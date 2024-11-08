Business Standard
Home / World News / White House blames 'global headwinds' for Kamala Harris election loss

White House blames 'global headwinds' for Kamala Harris election loss

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said that Biden and Harris have accepted the election results, and one cannot re-write history

White House

We'll be mindful and leave the political analysis to the pundits: White House | (Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in her first press briefing since Tuesday's election blamed the 'global headwinds' for Democrats' loss in the Presidential elections.

On being asked if US President Joe Biden felt any responsibility for Harris's decisive loss to President-elect Trump, or whether he had any regrets about his decision to seek reelection or to end his candidacy in late July.

"Biden takes responsibility for the loss," Pierre said that the disruption of the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on several incumbent leaders around the world.  Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here

 

"Despite all of the accomplishments that we were able to get done, there were global headwinds that because of the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in the supply chain and it had a political toll on many incumbents around the world. If you look at what happened in 2024 globally, that's what you see," she said.

She did not elaborate, and said, "We'll be mindful and leave the political analysis to the pundits. They're going to dig in, and look under the hood to see what exactly happened. But, what we saw two nights ago, was not unusual to what we have seen from the incumbents around the world on the global stage. There is going to be a lot of post-mortem analysis of what happened in the coming days, weeks, even months. And so I am going to leave those questions to the election experts. That is certainly not my role today," she said.

On being asked if Biden regrets anything from his rule, Pierre said that Biden was proud of everything his administration has done and he gave up the race and selected US Vice President Kamala Harris as the runner of the election.

More From This Section

Oil

Oil prices fall marginally as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

snowfall,snow

Thousands left without power as winter storm hits New Mexico, Colorado

Susie Wiles, Donald Trump

US President-elect Trump names Susie Wiles as first woman Chief of Staff

Joe Biden, Biden

America of your dreams calling: Biden tells Democratic supporters

Donald Trump, Trump

California Guv calls session to protect liberal policies from Trump admin

"When the time came to pass the torch, the party came right behind Harris to support her. It was because she was the right person to do the job. Biden selected her as his running mate in 2020 because of this reason... The President is proud to leave the strongest economy for the next person who's coming for the President-elect... But, what you heard from Biden is that the struggle for the soul of America since our very founding crosses generations and is always ongoing. It is still important today," she said.

Pierre said that Biden and Harris have accepted the election results, and one cannot re-write history.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris accepted the choice that the country has made. We cannot re-write history and we have to remember what happened in 2022. When we came out of the 2022 mid-terms, we saw successful mid-terms for any new administration from over 60 years. It was because of President's policies... those were popular with the American people," she said.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Explained: How Trump could influence the makeup of the Federal Reserve

tsmc

US investment plan is unchanged after election results, says Taiwan's TSMC

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India see an opportunity: EAM on supply chain reordering post US results

Justin Trudeau

Trudeau revives Cabinet-level panel to address concerns of Trump presidency

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell signals readiness to defy Trump in Federal Reserve's defence

Topics : Kamala Harris Joe Biden US presidential election Donald Trump White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon