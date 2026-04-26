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Home / World News / Shots fired at White House Correspondents' dinner: What we know so far

Shots fired at White House Correspondents' dinner: What we know so far

Gunfire outside Washington Hilton forces evacuation of Trump, top US leaders; suspect arrested as officials confirm lone-actor theory and say no ongoing public threat

White House Correspondents' Dinner

View of the venue of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner where shots were fired and President Trump was evacuated. (Photo: X/@cspan)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

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The annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner outside the Washington Hilton was disrupted after a man armed with multiple weapons fired shots outside the ballroom of the hotel. US President Donald Trump and other senior leaders were rushed out under heavy security cover.
 
The shots were reported shortly after the event began, triggering panic inside the ballroom as attendees took cover and security agencies moved swiftly to secure the area. Officials later confirmed that the President and other dignitaries were unharmed and that a suspect had been taken into custody. 
 
 

What we know so far

 
- The suspect in the shooting incident was carrying guns and knives and is believed to have acted alone, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved," she said, adding there was no ongoing danger to the public.

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Suspect was armed with multiple weapons at WH correspondents' dinner: Trump

 
- US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect has been charged with firearms and assault charges.
 
- The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, according to law enforcement officials.
 
- Trump said the attacker was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by the Secret Service. One officer was shot at close range but was protected by a bulletproof vest. "He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job," Trump said.
 
- Authorities said the incident occurred outside the subterranean ballroom at the Washington Hilton. The event was later scrapped and will be rescheduled.
 
- Guests inside the ballroom ducked under tables as law enforcement swarmed the venue. Audible gasps were heard as the situation unfolded, and hundreds of journalists began reporting developments.
 
- Eyewitnesses reported chaos inside the venue, with some shouting warnings and others chanting "God Bless America" as Trump was escorted out. He briefly stumbled but was helped up by Secret Service agents.
 
- Security presence outside the hotel intensified, with National Guard personnel deployed and helicopters circling overhead.
 
- Trump later said heightened security measures were necessary. "We need the ballroom. That's why Secret Service—that's why the military are demanding it. They wanted the ballroom for 150 years for lots of different reasons but today is a little bit different because today we need levels of security that nobody has ever seen before," he later told the media.  (With inputs from agencies)

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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

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