Trump evacuated after security threat at White House correspondents dinner

President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat. There did not immediately appear to be any injuries.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. "Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled. Others yelled to duck. Earlier, Trump said he'll attend this year's White House Correspondent Association dinner on April 25, marking the first time he's done so as commander-in-chief.

"The White House Correspondents Association has asked me, very nicely, to be the Honoree at this year's Dinner, a long and storied tradition since it began in 1924, under then President Calvin Coolidge," Trump posted on his social media site on Monday evening.

He noted that the latest installment comes amid celebrations marking America's 250th birthday, adding that it "will be my Honour to accept their invitation." Trump was invited annually, but never attended the dinner during his first term and also skipped last year's gathering.

The event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but President Joe Biden attended each of the dinners during his term's final three years. Every president since Coolidge had attended except Trump - until now. In his post Trump wrote that, "Because the Press was extraordinarily bad to me" he had "boycotted the event, and never went." "However, I look forward to being with everyone this year. Hopefully, it will be something very Special." The correspondents' dinner debuted in 1921. Three years later, Coolidge became the first president to attend.

While all presidents but Trump had gone, not all went every year of their terms. Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon opted not to do so, and Ronald Reagan - then recovering from an assassination attempt - missed the 1981 installment, but called in from Camp David. Trump attended the correspondents dinner before he was president, and was the subject of mocking by then-President Barack Obama in 2011. Obama joked: "Say what you will about Mr. Trump, he certainly would bring some change to the White House. Let's see what we've got up there."

The screens then flashed to a White House featuring a massive neon sign reading "Trump White House Hotel Casino Golf Course" featuring golden columns and a massive chandelier blocking the front entrance.

Made years before Trump became a politician, that joke has proved prophetic. Trump has leaned on his construction background to make over the White House in unprecedented ways during his second term.