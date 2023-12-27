Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Wild weather in Australian states of Queensland, Victoria leaves 9 dead

At least nine people have died in wild weather in the Australian eastern states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia (Representational image)

AP Brisbane
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least nine people have died in wild weather in the Australian eastern states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.
Three men were killed after a boat with 11 people aboard capsized in rough weather in Moreton Bay off the south Queensland coast on Tuesday, police said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ambulances took the eight survivors to hospital in stable conditions.
A 59-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree at the Queensland city of Gold Coast on Monday night. The body of a 9-year-old girl was found on Tuesday in the neighbouring city of Brisbane hours after she disappeared in a flooded stormwater drain.
The bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman were found in the Mary River in the Queensland town of Gympie.
They were among three women swept into the flooded river through a stormwayter drain on Tuesday. Another 46-year-old woman managed to save herself.
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll blamed extraordinarily difficult weather for the tragedies.
It has been a very tragic 24 hours due to the weather, Carroll told reporters.
Severe weather has lashed parts of southeast Australia since Monday including Queensland and Victoria.
A woman, who is yet to be identified, was found dead late Tuesday after flash flooding receded at a camp ground at Buchan in regional Victoria.
Earlier on Tuesday, a 44-year-old man was killed by a falling branch at his rural property at Caringal in eastern Victoria.
Thunderstorms and strong winds have brought down more than 1,000 power lines in parts of Queensland and left 85,000 people without electricity.

Also Read

Turning 'Victoria's lemon into lemonade': Gold Coast pitch to host CWG 2026

Australian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Wozniacki set to return

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

Only the operator of Fukushima plant liable to pay damages: Tokyo Court

Philippines attracts four bids for main airport's $3 billion upgrade

Six people injured in firing incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies

Apple's iPhone design chief enlisted by Ive, Altman to work on AI devices

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia climate change project Australia economy weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon