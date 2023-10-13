'Will introduce resolution to recognise significance of Diwali in US'

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday announced his plans to introduce a Diwali resolution in the US House of Representatives to recognise the festival of lights.

For Sikhs, Jains, and Hindus across the world and here in the United States, Diwali is a festival for gratitude as well as a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

Each year, Diwali is celebrated by millions of Americans of Indian descent, as well as hundreds of millions more people across the world. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12.

I am proud to announce that I am reintroducing a bipartisan resolution to recognise the enormous religious, cultural, and historical significance of Diwali, he said.

I hope my colleagues from both parties will join me in this effort and in wishing a safe and happy Diwali to all the families that will be gathering with their loved ones to light lamps and to pray for good health and peace," Krishnamoorthi said.

He also released a draft of the proposed Diwali resolution, which recognises and appreciates the religious diversity in India and the United States, and acknowledges and supports the relationship of collaboration and respect between the two countries.

